Lack of experience on US side apparent at G-20 summit

To the Editor:

We all know that experience is important. Experience is important in business, experience is important in farming and experience is important in our personal lives as well.

Consider this:

At the G-20 Summit last week an American diplomatic “team” met with a Russian diplomatic “team” for a scheduled 30 minute meeting that lasted over two hours.

The Russian “team” consisted of:

Vladimir Putin – 17 years President or Prime Minister, former Chief Officer of the KGB, the Russian spy agency, with 42 years’ experience in the agency.

Sergey Lavrov – 13 years Foreign Minister, 10 years Russian United Nations representative. Lavrov has over 45 years’ experience in foreign policy.

The American “team” consisted of:

Donald Trump – President 6 months, no government or foreign policy experience. Extensive business dealings with Russian business entities.

Rex Tillerson – Secretary of State 6 months, no government or foreign policy experience. Extensive business dealings with Russian business entities. Awarded the “Order of Friendship” commendation from Vladimir Putin.

After the meeting, Konstantin Kosachyov the Chairman of the Russian Foreign Relations Committee called the talks a “breakthrough” and political leaders in Russia were celebrating. That says it all. God help us.

Kevin Kelleher

Houston, MN