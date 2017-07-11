Legion team ends season with a 7-3 mark

Submitted

Evan Denstad cracks a base hit vs. Medford.

By Brad Augedahl

Head Coach

Legion Post 191 played in the annual George Horihan baseball tourney on June 30 and July 1st. They opened the tourney vs. Fillmore Central. FC would score one run in the top half of the first inning on a pair of hits off starter Austin Werner. Werner would settle in after the first inning and only allow one hit the rest of the game, while striking out a career high 13 batters. Unfortunately, Caledonia would only muster one hit during the game and fall by the score of 1-0.

The next game would be vs. Chatfield. Evan Denstad would get the starting nod on the mound for Post 191. Denstad would dominate the Chatfield hitters, scattering 3 hits and allowing no runs through six innings as the score stood at 0-0. Payton Schott started the home half of the sixth with a walk. He would steal second and advance to third on a passed ball and eventually score on a Werner sac fly for a 1-0 lead. Denstad would finish off the game in the seventh for the 1-0 victory. Denstad struck out 7 during the complete game shutout. Eric Augedahl paced the offense with a pair of hits.

Caledonia would face Medford in the tourney’s third place game. Caledonia would jump out to a 4-0 lead after three innings and hang on for the 7-4 win. Starter Eric Augedahl picked up the win by pitching 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and striking out three. Coke Folsom pitched the final 3 2/3 innings, also striking out three. Riley Cordes led the offense with 3 hits. Eric Augedahl and Derek Vonderohe each chipped in RBI singles.

Fillmore-Central defeated La Crescent 5-1 in the championship game.

Vs. Lewiston

On Thursday July 6 Caledonia traveled to Lewiston. Caledonia would open the scoring in the top of the first. Casey Storlie would lead off with a single, Payton Schott followed with an RBI triple. Tate Meiners would plate Schott with an RBI single. Evan Denstad would follow with a single and Eric Augedahl hit a 2-RBI double for a quick 5-0 lead. The bats would stay hot the entire game as Post 191 added two more runs in the second inning on an RBI double by Derek Vonderohe, and five more runs in the third on hits by Storlie, Schott and Augedahl, and walks by Meiners, Vonderohe and Denstad.

The Lewiston hitters were no match for winning pitcher Storlie, as he allowed only one hit and struck out seven batters in three innings of work. Schott would pitch the final two innings in the run ruled 14-3 Caledonia victory. Storlie was 3-3, Schott and Augedahl both chipped in a pair of hits and 2 RBI’s. Meiners and Vonderohe each had a pair of RBI’s in the contest also. Submitted

Eric Augedahl delivers a pitch for Post 191 vs. Medford.

Season ends

On Friday July 7, Caledonia traveled to Rushford to finish off the last regular season game of the summer. Post 191 would jump out to a fast start again thanks to four walks to start the game to Casey Storlie, Payton Schott, Tate Meiners and Derek Vonderohe. An Eric Augedahl double would score two more runs and Caledonia held a 3-0 lead after one inning. Caledonia would add three more runs in the third inning on RBI doubles by Kyle Cavanaugh, Tate Meiners and Cole Folsom. Post 191 would blow the game wide open with five more runs in the top of the 6th. Storlie, Evan Denstad, Augedahl and Cavanagh would chip in singles, and Meiners and Vonderohe each doubled in the big inning. Augedahl and Meiners both went 4-4 with 4 RBI’s in the 14 hit attack. Cavanaugh and Denstad each added a pair of hits. Winning pitcher Cole Folsom pitched four innings, allowing only one hit, no earned runs and struck out four. Kyle Cavanaugh and Tate Meiners would each pitch an inning to close out the 14-2 victory. Caledonia Post 191 ended the regular season with a 7-3 record.