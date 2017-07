Public Record for July 12, 2017

The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office June 22 – June 29, 2017. Ages are given at time of offense.

MINN. STATE PATROL

Kacie Sue Bauerly, 18, La Crescent, Minn., duty to drive with due care, fined $115.

Eric Dean Bender, 46, Coon Valley, Wis., speeding, fined $125.

Jason Lester Bents, 44, Oelwein, Iowa, texting/use of electronic device while driving, fined $125.

Christopher Michael Bulman, 46, Dorchester, Iowa, speeding, fined $125.

Vernon Richard Chapel, 82, Houston, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

Colleen Marie Donahue, 45, New Albin, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.

Gary Allen Fitting, 61, Houston, Minn., seatbelt violation, commercial vehicle, fined $100.

Ashley Marie Jeide, 30, Onalaska, Wis., speeding, fined $100.

Gary Marlin Klinski, 62, Caledonia, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Tyler Jay Kohls, 31, St. Louis Park, Minn., duty to drive with due care, fined $115.

Sean Patrick Lucey, 42, Houston, Minn., speeding, continued for dismissal, probation, no convict fee totals of $175.

Karl Gene Pohlman, 47, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $135.

Michael David Schansberg, 29, Caledonia, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Wayne Michael Arthur Shawley, 23, La Crosse, Wis., seat belt required, fined $100.

Joel Raymond Sires, Jr., 48, New Albin, Iowa, seat belt required, fined $100.

Tresea Ilona Sobolik, 51, Cresco, Iowa, speeding, fined $215.

Miranda Lynn Vetsch, 27, Brownsville, Minn., speeding, fined $135.

HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Maranda Jean Barr, 18, Harmony, Minn., liquor, consumption by persons under 21, fined $175.

Lynsey Irene Hanson, 22, Houston, Minn., fugitive from justice from other state, extradition waived.

Edward Kevin Oldenburg, 51, Hokah, Minn., disorderly conduct, local confinement, 90 days, stay 0 days, credit for time served: 7 days, work release, fined $75.

Phong Yue Thao, 31, Onalaska, Wis., speeding, fined $135.

Lee Allen Vaaler, 63, Spring Grove, Minn., speeding, fined $215.

CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.

Javier Gabriel Aparicio, 27, Anoka, Minn., domestic assault, local confinement 159 days, stay 0 days, credit for time served: 106 days, fined $75.

Diane Lea Danielson, 33, La Crescent, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Jay Arthur Fields, 51, La Crescent, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Theodore Lynn Hanson, 71, Caledonia, Minn., fail to signal for turn, fined $125.

Dustin Hunter Reggin, 24, Rochester, Minn., disorderly conduct, fined $175.

LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.

Nicholas Ryan Hawkins, 18, Dakota, Minn., careless driving, fined $175.

Jamie Lynn Ideker, 39, Hokah, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Bart Alan Jambois, 48, Caledonia, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Dennis W. McGinnis, 44, Depue, Illinois, seat belt required, fined $100.

Jennifer Marie Mulholland, 34, Caledonia, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Kenneth James Mulholloand, 41, Caledonia, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Cassidy Ray Oldenburg, 21, Caledonia, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Jeremy Alan Ulmen, 28, Houston, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Kevin Michael Walicke, 30, Eagan, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

SPRING GROVE POLICE DEPT.

Ann Marie Erickson, 25, Spring Grove, Minn., junk vehicle in city limits, fined $200.

Amanda Jo Ingvalson, 33, Spring Grove, Minn., DWI, probation, fined $500.

Susan Kay Meyer, 65, New Albin, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.

Korbin Lyn Paul, 28, Decorah, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.

Andrew Edward Ward, 26, Spillville, Iowa, seat belt required, fined $100.

MINNESOTA DEPT. OF

NATURAL RESOURCES

Stanley Ray Kruger, 65, Jackson, Minn., fail to tag turkey or validate turkey tag, fined $175.

Robert Anthony Mann, 69, Brownsville, Minn., fail to remove drain plug while transporting water related equipment, fined $125.

Theodore Herbert Peck, 66, New Albin, Iowa, fail to remove drain plug while transporting water related equipment, fined $125.

DIVORCE DECREES

Janine Carol Fitting and Gary Allen Fitting.

Tanya Lee Nelson and Christian Gaylord Nelson.

Brandi Lynne Wagner and Jason Allen Wagner.

Corey Gerald Kampschroer and Karla Kay Kampschroer.