County – HOUSTON COUNTY

LICENSE CENTER

PUBLIC NOTICE

The State of Minnesota is switching all Motor Vehicle transactions to a new system effective in late July.

License Centers will be unable to process any motor vehicle transactions Thursday, July 20th, Friday, July 21st and Monday, July 24th. The License Center will be open on Thursday, July 20th and Friday, July 21st for driver license, game & fish, ATV, boat and snowmobile transactions. HOWEVER, NO MOTOR VEHICLE TRANSACTIONS WILL BE PROCESSED. The office will be CLOSED on Monday July 24th in order to enter our inventory into the new system. We plan to resume normal functions on Tuesday, July 25th, however, expect delays.

Effective July 25, 2017 office hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The office will close promptly at 4:00 to allow staff time to balance and close out the days business without incurring overtime costs to the county.

We appreciate your patience as we make this transition.

By: Char Meiners

Houston County Auditor

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

July 12, 2017

709460