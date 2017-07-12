Naomi Deters Grim Warner

Naomi Deters Grimm Warner, 96, passed away on June 14, 2017, at the Colonial Gardens in Austin, Texas.

She was born on February 16, 1921 in Caledonia, Minn., to Leo and Manda Trehus Deters. Naomi grew up on the Deter’s farm near Eitzen, Minn., and graduated from Caledonia, High School. She attended Winona State Teacher’s College in Winona, Minn., and taught grade school for many years. She earned her master’s degree from the University of Redlands, Calif., and became a faculty member of the Sunshine School for severely disabled children in Riverside, Calif. She retired in1989.

Naomi married Walter Grimm in1939. They taught in Minnesota schools, and then moved to Riverside, Calif. Naomi was a long time member of the Sokka Gakki International organization.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son David, her husband, Walter, her daughter Valerie, her sister Marie of Eitzen and her second husband, Raymond Warner, of Riverside.

Naomi is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Nancy Jo Grimm McClain of Austin, Texas., her grandchildren, Raimund McClain of Albuquerque, N. Mex., Hermine McClain Zarate of Austin, Texas, Celestine Grimm Korshavn, of Highland, Calif., and Cathryn Grimm Garcia of Moreno Valley, Calif. Naomi had eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild, six step-children and six step-grandchildren.

A memorial Service was held at the SGI Community Center in Riverside, Calif., on June 25. Another memorial service will be held in Eitzen, Minn., at St. Luke’s Church on November 18, 2017.