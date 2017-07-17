Amanda Anna Clara Olson

Amanda Anna Clara (Schroeder) Olson, age 92, passed away peacefully Friday, July 14, 2017 at Caledonia Care and Rehab.

Amanda was born January 10, 1925 to Gustav and Mathilde (Kruse) Schroeder at her parent’s home farm near Eitzen. Amanda went to school at Winnebago Valley through the 8th grade. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Evangelical Church in Eitzen, Minn. She married John Olson on May 4, 1947 at Zion Evangelical Church. They had four wonderful children. They owned Frankie’s, previously known as Olson’s, in Caledonia, and Olson’s Café in Mabel, Minn. She had multiple jobs involving cooking, which was her passion.

She enjoyed playing cards and visiting with people in the community, drinking with friends at bars around the area, specifically the Mabel Legion. Amanda was known for her cooking, especially her banana bread and oatmeal raisin cookies. To her grandkids there was an unlimited supply of pizza, hamburgers, pop, candy, and quarters for video games. She was a member of the Mabel First Lutheran Church, and the Mabel Legion and VFW Auxiliaries.

Amanda is survived by two daughters Doris (Ardell) Peterson and Viette (Roger) Peterson both of Spring Grove; grandchildren Mike Peterson of Queen Creek, Ariz., Wayne (Alissa) Peterson of Caledonia, Teresa (Steve) Colsch of Caledonia; adopted granddaughter Loretta (Mike) Ziegler of Rockland, Wis.; step-grandsons Jaimie (Shauna) Hanson, Rick (Penny) Hanson, and Scott (Cindy) Hanson; seventeen great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Helen Schroeder; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John; two sons Darrell and Vernon Olson step-grandson Donnie Hanson; great grandson Dylan Peterson; two brothers; and three sisters.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at the Mabel First Lutheran Church in Mabel with Rev. Elliott Malm officiating. Burial will be in the Mabel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 18 at the Mengis Funeral Home and one hour prior to services at the church.