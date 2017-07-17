Dennis Lloyd Conniff, 74, of Caledonia, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2017 peacefully at his home with his family at his side.

Dennis was born February 4, 1945. He was the second child of Lloyd and Mona Conniff. He graduated from St. Peter’s High School, Hokah, Minn., in 1961. He went on to join the National Guard as well as complete a Business major at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. He then put his knowledge and experience to work at Trane Co. for 34 years, retiring in 1999. Upon retirement Dennis entered into duty as Union township treasurer.

Dennis married the first love of his life, JoAnn Karen Marie (Killillea) Conniff on April 16, 1966. He is survived by JoAnn as well as their two sons, Jeffrey Dennis Conniff and Douglas Michael Conniff and wife Laurie Colleen (Page) Conniff.

Dennis is survived by his brother James Conniff as well as his sister Kay and husband Vern Yolton. He has 4 grandchildren, David and wife Karinsa of Washington, Keith of Caledonia, Broderick and wife Cheyenne of Hawaii, and Audrey Conniff of New Mexico. He has numerous nephews and nieces as well.

Dennis is preceded in death by his older brother Duane and younger brother Daniel. He is survived by Duane’s wife Joan and Daniel’s wife Jamie.

Dennis’s second love in life was snowmobiling. He actively sought ways to increase the sports popularity throughout the state of Minnesota. He became an integral part of the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association by serving as a director starting in the 70’s. He actively maintained and promoted snowmobile trails for the Caledonia Sno Gophers along with holding multiple positions of management within the organization. Dennis took the additional steps of becoming an important part of the international Snowmobile congress and through his unwavering dedication and promotion of the sport earned the honor of being named to the Iron Dog Elite Brigade.

If you have fun in the snow Dennis is the man that helped make it possible. See you on the trail to everlasting happiness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am, Tuesday, July 18 at St Peter’s Catholic Church, 34 Main St., Hokah. Father Reddy Salibindla Pratap will officiate and burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Hokah. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday at the church and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday before the service at the church.

