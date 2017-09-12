Dedication ceremony held at Caledonia’s athletic complex of Lions legacy flag donation

Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Front row: Lions District 5M1 Mike Schultz and his wife Brenda Schultz, Mary Pieper, Rosine Macomber, Audrey Almo, Lee Grippen, Randy Weibel and American Legion representatives, Richard Zibrowski, Myron Falken, Joe Tollefson, Tracy Ludgood and Joel Boone. Back row-: Al Dittmer, Lee Svehaug, Ed Ferkingstad, Mac Macomber, Ben Barton, Terry Nelson.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

At half-time of the Warriors win over Lake City on Friday, Sept. 1, a dedication ceremony was held to celebrate the flag structure at Caledonia Area Schools.

To mark 50 years in the community and 100 years as an organization, the Caledonia Lions club donated three flag poles to the Caledonia Schools, and the district governor of the Lions was on hand to help dedicate the project.

“We’re proud to have helped with this project,” said Lions District 5M1 Mike Schultz.

Superintendent Ben Barton said “They do such a great job for us with all of the sports (taking tickets for Warrior home games across all three seasons) and this is just the icing on the cake. It is incredible.”

“The project was well timed for our club, as 2016 was our 50th anniversary and Lions Club International will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2017,” said current Lions president Randy Weibel. “We were looking for a “legacy” project that would commemorate these significant events.”

In addition to new branding at the stadium, the flag complex, which features a bench also donated by the Lions, really makes the complex come together.

“This has been on the list of something we’d like to see done at the school for years,” Barton said.

When the Lions approached the district, Barton and his administrative team embraced the offer.

The Minnesota, POW and United States flags are prominently displayed.

Proud addition to the school

“It is absolutely amazing,” principal Mary Morem noted. “Not only does it give us something we can be proud of to tie into our athletic complexes, but it speaks to the generosity and support and pride the community has for our students and our student athletes.”

The poles were officially installed on August 30, just a short month after the Lions made the contribution to the school for the project.

“Over the years, our club has been generous in supporting community and Lions International projects, yet still managed to set aside funds for a legacy project such as this one,” Weibel said. “Our club appreciates the support we have enjoyed from the community and are always looking for ways to give back.”

As part of the ceremony, students Katrina Paulson and Claire Kasten sang “America the Beautiful.”

The Lions dedication completes the civic project over a year in the making, and will remain as a sign of the generosity of the group and its significance to the community.