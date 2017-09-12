Homecoming Court 2017

Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

The 2017 Homecoming Court is made up of Mitchell Welsh, Madisyn Heaney, Mason Staggemeyer, Kerrigan Scanlan, Rachel Welsh, Sam Barthel, Adrianna Reinhart, Noah Kerney, Katelyn Stemper and Marten Morem.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia Area schools will be celebrating homecoming this week.

Dress up days

Monday is Class Color Day. Seniors will dress up in grey.

Tuesday is Construction Day.

Wednesday is Decade Day. Students are encouraged to “step back into yesteryear.”

Thursday is Opposite Identity and also Coronation Day.

Friday is Spirit Day.

Coronation details

Coronation is on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. The coronation will take place in the auditorium. There will be reserved seating for families of the court.

Pep Fest will be at 2:30 p.m., that afternoon.