County – HOUSTON COUNTY

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 9:00 a.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Jack Miller, Justin Zmyewski, Scott Connor, Teresa Walter and Fred Arnold

Others Present: Auditor Meiners; Reporters Moorhead & Graff; County Attorney Jandt; Engineer Pogodzinski; EDA Director Bergey; Environmental Services Director Frank; Personnel Director Arrick-Kruger; Bryan Van Gorp; Betts Ready; Yvonne Krogstad; Bruce Kuehmichel; Finance Director Lapham

Presiding: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Call to order.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and carried to approve the agenda.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the August 15, 2017 meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $10,905.87

Road & Bridge Fund 166,902.24

—————

Total $177,808.11

==========

Engineer Pogodzinski reported requested approval of a two year maintenance agreement for the Houston County Airport. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the agreement and to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-34

AUTHORIZATION TO EXECUTE

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AIRPORT MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION GRANT CONTRACT

BE IT RESOLVED by the County of Houston as follows:

1. That the State of Minnesota Agreement No. 1028938,

Airport Maintenance and Operation Grant Contract, at the Houston County Airport is accepted.

2. That the County Board Chairperson and County Auditor are authorized to execute this Contract and any amendments on behalf of the County of Houston.

EDA Director Bergey reported that an RFP was disseminated for the development of an EDA website. 15 proposals were received, with a wide range in price. The EDA is recommending accepting the proposal of Hazel Street Creative at a cost of $2,850.00. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to accept the proposal of Hazel Street Creative.

Environmental Services Director Frank met with the Board to discuss the demolition of the Money Creek School. After discussion, motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to authorize proceeding with the request for proposals.

Environmental Services Director Frank requested approval of an agreement between the Southeast Minnesota Water Resources Board and Houston County for $8,500.00 in funding for feedlot projects. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the contract and to authorize the signature of Chairperson Miller.

Personnel Director Arrick-Kruger reported that interviews were held for the position of Deputy Auditor/License Center Clerk. She recommended that the Board take action to hire Jennifer Egge for this position. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve hiring Jennifer Egge as Deputy Auditor/License Center Clerk at step 2 of the B22 comparable worth band effective September 5, 2017.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-35

BE IT RESOLVED that the Houston County Board of Commissioners does hereby approve the Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application for Exempt Permit on behalf of NWTF Rush Creek Longbeards Chapter for gambling activities to be held at Ferndale Country Club, 23239 Hwy 16, Rushford, MN 55971 on November 4, 2017.

There being no further business and the time being 11:00 a.m., motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next advertised meeting being Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

By: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Attest: Charlene Meiners, County Auditor

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

September 13, 2017

731627