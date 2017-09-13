Janice “Jan” Storlie

Janice Marian Storlie (nee Heggen) passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Houston, Minn.

Jan was born March 31, 1939, in Rothsay, Minn. After high school, she attended nursing training at Lutheran Deaconess in Minneapolis, where she made some of her best and most enduring friendships. After meeting Rolf Storlie at Vermillion Bible Camp, they married on June 12, 1965, and moved to Cogswell, N.D., to begin Rolf’s ministry. A son, Daniel, and daughter, Kristi, followed, and the ministry took Jan and Rolf to Ada, Minn., then to Hartland, Minn., where Erik was born. In 1980, they moved near Rolf’s childhood home to Caledonia, Minn. They lived in Caledonia for about 14 years and then their picturesque farm outside Houston, Minn. Jan was known for her spunk and her cheery attitude. As a nurse, she was sharp and compassionate. She had a special fondness for the residents of Houston County Group Homes, where she worked for 20 years. She loved the churches where she and Rolf served. She was involved in most aspects of church operations, but especially loved the music and the parish nurse program she helped start. She and Rolf prioritized travel, both around America and overseas, including Norway, Israel, Switzerland, Germany, Japan, and India. She was a loving and loyal sibling to her sister and two brothers and their families. She and Rolf had a beautiful marriage and she was a phenomenal mother. Wherever she went, Jan spread joy.

She is survived by, Dan (Susan) and their children, Paige and Ben; Kristi and her children, Justin, Carly, and Alec; and Erik (Trupti) and their children, Priya and Asha. She is also survived by brothers, David (Beverly) Heggen, and Bruce Heggen; sister, Cheryl (Danny) Melkert; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by Rolf in 2005.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia, Minn. Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate. Burial will be in Stone Church Cemetery, Houston, Minn. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated to a charity in Jan’s name.