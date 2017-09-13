Kenneth Victor Rommes, 82, of Caledonia, Minn., passed away Sunday, September 10, 2017, surrounded by his family at his home.

He was born October 18, 1934, in Caledonia, Minn., to Victor and Gilma (Ostern) Rommes.

Ken served his country proudly during the Korean War, and after an honorable discharge from the Navy, he married Janice Onsgard in 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Spring Grove, Minn. They were married for 60 years and together they raised four children.

Ken was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Loveless-Eikens American Legion Post 191 of Caledonia for 50 years, and the Operating Engineers Local 139 for over 50 years.

He proudly worked for J.F. Brennan as a crane operator for 30 years before retiring in 1996. Ken learned the value of hard work at an early age.

He was notorious for his love of life. His multiple passions included: watching the Twins and Vikings (even though they never followed his advice), celebrating with his family and from special events to daily life; Kenny loved eating good food and being with his family.

Ken also enjoyed traveling with Jan throughout the country, they loved to explore new cities and see the sites, and lastly riding his scooter around Caledonia to visit his granddaughters and friends.

Ken believed that if something was worth doing it was worth doing right. This was especially apparent in his intricate wood-working projects and impeccable lawn care.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Jan; three children, Vicki (Fred) Kruckow, Russ (Cathy) Rommes, and Mike (Kim) Rommes; ten grandchildren, Alisha (Patrick) Eiken, Amy (Jared) Heaney, Kari (Conor) Bergin, Kevin (Nicole) Kruckow, Rachele Rommes, Josephine (Matt) Ligouri, Michael (Christina) Rommes, and Mady, Emma, and Nyah Rommes; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Lori; his parents; one brother, Myles; one brother-in-law; and three sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia. Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors to be rendered by the American Legion Post 191 of Caledonia and the United States Navy Funeral Honor Guard. A visitation will be held from 9 a. m., until the time of service Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.