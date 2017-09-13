Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CALEDONIA, MN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REQUEST FOR ZONING INTERIM USE PERMIT

The City Council, acting as the Board of Appeals, of the City of Caledonia, will hold a public hearing at 6:15 p.m. Monday, September 25, 2017, in the Council Room, City Hall, 231 East Main Street, to consider a Zoning Application submitted by David Fitzpatrick, 815 E. Main Street, requesting to renew an interim use permit for the property.

The legal description for this parcel is as follows:

The west 95 feet of the east 180 feet of that part of Buells Outlot number 7 lying and being southerly of the former right of way of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad Company, Houston County, Minnesota.

For the Board of Appeals

Casey Klug

Public Works and Zoning Director

City of Caledonia, MN

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

September 13, 2017

732349