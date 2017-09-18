Arlin D. Gran, 80, of Reno, Minn., passed away Saturday, Sept., 16, 2017, at his home with his family by his side. He was born Nov., 4, 1936, in Caledonia, Minn., to Adolf “Duffy” and Myrtle (Enockson) Gran. On January 9, 1960, he married Jeanette Schaller. After serving in the United States Air Force, Arlin worked at the La Crosse Cooler Company for 25 years and then at La Crosse Diesel until his retirement.

Arlin was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed the great outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, which he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Jean; Children, Leann (Russ) Finlay, Mike (Karen) Gran, and Greg (Tina) Gran; daughter-in-law, Gina Gran; nine grandchildren, Chance (Danielle) Finlay, Chelsea (Eric) Stroud, Zach (Reegan) Gran, Courtney Gran, and Josh Gran, Cassie Gran, Lindsay Gran, and Tanner Gran, and Kyle Gran; three great-granchildren, Holden and William Finlay and Kanon Gran; one brother, Glen (Elaine) Gran; three sisters, Lilly Coleman, Lola Wermager, and Vera (Lynn) Morris; and many nieces and nephews.

Arlin was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dan Gran; brothers, Lyle (Vernetta) Becker, Merle Becker, and Leslie (Irene) Gran; one sister, Eleanor (Cletus) Link; one nephew, Curt Gran; and two brothers-in-law, Al Coleman and Bill Wermager.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at the Evangelical Church of Peace, Crooked Creek Township, Freeburg, Minn. Rev. William Reese will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the Kenneth Casey VFW Post 5603 of New Albin, Iowa, and the United States Air Force Funeral Honor Guard. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church.

Memorials are preferred to the Evangelical Church of Peace, Crooked Creek Township, Freeburg, Minn. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, Caledonia, Minn., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.