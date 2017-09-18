Dolores A. Heisler, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 16, 2017, surrounded by her loving family at Caledonia Care & Rehab Center, Caledonia, Minn.

Dolores was born in La Crosse, Wis., November 4, 1929, to Jerome Hanson and Doris (Krause) Hanson Niebeling. She married Gerald Heisler of Brownville in 1948 and they later divorced. She was a housewife and worked at Deltronics in La Crosse many years before retiring to Davenport, Iowa in August of 1988. She moved back to Minnesota in June of 2017. Her passions were crocheting, embroidering, bingo, jigsaw puzzles, going to casinos and attending family gatherings.

Dolores is survived by her five daughters, Kate (Lynn) Ridenour of Davenport, Pat (Ken) Gayman of Sebring, Fla., Jackie Witt (Jim Ackman) of Rochester, Minn., Lisa St.Sauver of Brownsville, Minn., and Nancy (Dale) Cooksey of Davenport; a sister, Nancy Schroeder of Caledonia, Minn., 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Phyllis Foellmi; great-granddaughter, Amber Deters; her former husband, Gerald Heisler; and a very special friend, Una Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 21, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brownsville. Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Burial will follow in the Veteran’s Memorial Community Cemetery, Brownsville. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m., until 7 p.m., on Wednesday at the church and again on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorials can be made to Caledonia Care & Rehab Center or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Caledonia Care & Rehab Center and Mayo Hospice for the special care provided to Dolores and the family.