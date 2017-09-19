City Council adds fees, holds closed session on possible land purchase

Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

On Sept. 11, the Caledonia City Council approved some additional permit fees for residents. Public works/zoning director Casey Klug said that the permits are needed to keep city practices in line with the code book. City clerk/administrator Adam Swann said that the fees are also needed to cover the staff costs of permit reviews and evaluations, including site visits.

Beginning on Oct. 1, a $50 fee will be assessed to relocate or remove a building. A new deck, patio or concrete slab permit will also cost $50. New fences, signs consisting of 250 square feet (both sides combined) or bigger, excavations into public property (driveway, sidewalk, utilities), and structural alteration permits will cost $25 each.

A consent agenda vote approved a permit for Henry Becker to remove and replace a portion of a commercial office building at 320 1st St. South.

Following a public hearing on the matter, the council also granted Joe Rud (524 S. Winnebago St.) a five-foot setback variance to remove an old garage and replace it it with a new structure and breezeway.

Swann also gave the council a revised estimate on the cost to extend city sewer along South St. (east of Winnebago St), as well as a portion of South First St. The plans now includes bringing service to five more properties along South First (bringing the total parcels served on both legs of the extension to 17), and would cost $328,975, up from the $266,510 estimate reported in August. The council is slated to hold a public hearing on the sewer proposal on Oct. 9.

Preliminary estimates for the Kingston St. project which is likely to take place next year were also provided to council members. The plans include sanitary sewer, water main, and street improvements on Kingston from Main to North Park for $1,312,250. Replacement of sanitary sewer, water service, and street reconstruction on West Grove St. from Hokah St. to Decorah St. is also included in the project for an additional $236,240.

Members went into closed session to consider the purchase of two pieces of real estate (parcels 21071900 and 21072300) within the city. But there was no vote on that proposal when the meeting resumed.

Further 2018 budget reviews also did not result in a vote. But the council will need to set it’s “proposed levy” by the end of September. A 5% levy increase was discussed. Based on 2017 tax capacity figures, that would raise taxes on a $100,000 home from $380 to $399, while a $200,000 home would go from $957 to $1,005.

The proposed levy represents the maximum amount that the city can certify on the 2018 tax rolls. The amount can be cut before the final levy is set at year’s end, but (with few exceptions) not increased.