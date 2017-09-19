Emergency director drawn to work through 911

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus Olivia Niday

“I went to school for emergency management up in Fargo, N.D. (North Dakota State) and I knew that’s what I wanted to do.” Olivia Niday said.

“Emergency management is a developing position right now in the entire country – and the world. There are opportunities, but they are kind of hard to get into when you are first coming out of college.”

Niday, however, made her own breaks. She began her duties as Houston County’s emergency management director in June of 2017.

To get some practical experience, Niday first performed a pair of internships (beginning in Stearns County in 2014 and in Swift County earlier this year) in her home state of Minnesota.

“I knew I wanted to stay in the State of Minnesota,” she said. “I stumbled on the position here when it was posted online.”

Niday grew up in Becker (Sherburne County, east of St. Cloud). “It is a small town with about the same population as Caledonia.

“I really like the people that do emergency management here, and the people themselves are just so friendly and willing to help.”

Recent events have certainly shone a spotlight on emergency preparedness.

“With Hurricane Harvey, we share a county name with Houston (Texas), so I actually had a lot of interaction with people from my (emergency management) social media page, which is easier to find than (the one from) Houston County, Texas,” Niday said. “People were asking questions and I was able to give answers about emergency management, and where they should go (locally) if they have any issues.

“And, in the State of Minnesota, I know that FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) put a call out to a lot of people. Anybody who could help in certain areas in the State Emergency Operations Center.

“Even today (Sept. 11) I’m still getting messages from people that are down there,” Niday added.

“With (Hurricane) Irma, they’ve been sending out lots of emails, getting people to come down there to assist in their response and recovery efforts as well.”

Locally, Niday has been visiting city councils within Houston County for approval and input on the updated 5-year Hazard Mitigation Plan which county commissioners authorized in February of 2017. The first version of which “Actually came about after the 2007 flood,” she said. “It was something required by FEMA for counties to have in order to get extra assistance.

“We’re updating information, such as critical facilities in the cities, and the main point of it is to find and focus on activities that each city in the whole county can do in order to fight the effects of future disasters.”

The “all-hazards” mitigation plan not only covers items like flooding, tornadoes and high velocity straight-line winds, but winter storms, hazardous material spills, and “active shooter” scenarios.

“We look at every single type of hazard that could come into a community,” Niday noted. “It could be something that is very probable, or something that doesn’t happen at all. It’s good to have that preparedness in place. And training is probably the best preparedness that our first responders can do.

Ordinary citizens also need to “have their own strategy” to handle emergencies, Niday emphasised.

Houston County offers several options when it comes to getting the latest emergency-related information, Niday reported. The free “Code Red” system sends out calls and text messages to those who sign up for emergency alerts. Look for it at http://www.co.houston.mn.us/HCSO-EmergMan.aspx. The county also posts Facebook updates on emergencies, and sends out up-to-the-minute information to local radio and television stations.

Niday also recommends NOAA weather alert radios for those who want to stay in the loop. The radios typically cost anywhere from $30 to $100. “You can find them at outdoor stores,” she said. “It’s important to stay on top of things. You can fall into a rhythm of ‘Oh, this is happening again,’ and then not take any precautions against it.”

That’s not always a good idea.

Niday stated that she first became interested in emergency management as a child.

“It has to do with today’s anniversary,” she recalled. “I was in elementary school when 911 happened, and I remember the events that took place during the following weeks.

“My parents sat me down in front of the TV and tried to explain to me what was going on. And at such a young age (8 years old) it kind of made me more interested in following along with these disasters and situations that other people are going through, and it gave me that sense of ‘I want to help.’

“There are many different avenues that one can take as far as wanting to help during a disaster or other emergency. I kind of looked at my options, things like becoming a doctor, or a meteorologist, but in the end emergency management looked like the best option for me. It isn’t as math-heavy, or first-aid heavy as some other careers. It’s about the people, and how the people interact. That’s really what drove me to this area and this position.

“People here are very willing to help, and want to make their county a better place. As far as emergency management, I was drawn to it by the people.”