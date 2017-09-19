Historic Hotel in downtown Caledonia now open

Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Betsy Pieper gave a tour of the newly renovated and restored Historic Hotel in downtown Caledonia.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

It is an investment made in the community they care so deeply for.

“As a downtown business, we owe it to the people of this town to restore and maintain our downtown businesses,” said Betsy Pieper.

She and her husband Dave have restored the Historic Hotel which is now open for business.

Following a year or so of renovations, the hotel hosted an open house this past Wednesday, Sept. 13.

“We want to thank the people who came out and the Chamber of Commerce,” said David Pieper. “We had over 100 people come through.”

Just dial ‘1’

There is a lot of history associated with the hotel.

Ulysses S. Grant is reported to have stayed there pre-civil war.

If you wanted to reach it by phone, you simply dialed the number ‘1’.

“This is the first time since 1854 that every room has had a bathroom,” said Betsy. “Back then mostly men traveled.”

During the early 1900’s the hotel was also the cheapest lodging in town at the low-low rate of $1.

“All the other hotels in town charged $1.50,” Betsy smiled.

The Piepers paid homage to the building’s rich history with the decorations and an original 1920’s era claw foot tub and sink were both restored and are in two separate rooms.

Much of the decorations also pay homage to the buildings rich past.

The Historic Hotel has six beds, two single bed suites and two two-bed suites.

“They’re all queen beds which is important to our guests,” Betsy said.

As the Pieper’s restored the building, it was a family endeavour.

The couple’s children helped out with the demo, Betsy herself did much of the design and Augedahl made the vision come to life.

“I would say ‘can we do this,’ and he would look at me and say ‘well, no, Betsy,” said Betsy. “But then we’d talk through it some more and find ‘maybe we can do it this way.’”

Pieper finds that despite the redundancies in service, many of the clients who are interested in booking a room at the Historic Hotel are very different from those who stay at the Bed and Breakfast the couple own just outside of Caledonia.

“So many people want to be downtown,” said David.

“They love access to the Wired Rooster, the Bakery, Pine Cone Place,” Betsy added.

If you would like to reserve a room at the Historic Hotel, call 507-724-1212.