Honey Crisp

By Angela Denstad Stigeler

The Jewish New Year of 5778 begins at sundown this Wednesday and, whether you celebrate the holiday or just want a honey of a meal, this simple sheet-pan supper will have you feasting easily—even on a weeknight. The trick is to do the prep in the morning, allowing the flavors an all-day meld. The marinade pays homage to the Rosh Hashana tradition of apples and honey, setting you up for a sweet new year. There’s also a little spice and some roasted lemon wedges to wake up the flavors.

When you’re ready to get dinner going, simply pour everything on a sheet pan and let it roast. In the meantime, you can cook up a simple grain on the stove and set a festive table. Half an hour later, the chicken and vegetable side dish will have roasted up together into a perfect honey-brown, crisp and delicious. Serve some local Honeycrisps as dessert for what’s sure to be a new family-favorite meal.

Sweet and Spicy Roast Chicken

2 lemons

3 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

¼ cup fresh apple cider

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup honey

2 tablespoons whole grain mustard

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Black pepper, to taste

4 pounds skin-on chicken pieces, light or dark meat

3 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 onion, halved and thinly sliced

2/3 cup sliced dates

½ cup chopped parsley

2 scallions, thinly sliced

¼ cup chopped pistachio nuts

Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil and add 1 teaspoon salt. Meanwhile, quarter one of the lemons lengthwise and remove any seeds. Slice the lengths of lemon crosswise into thin wedges. Add them to the boiling water and blanch for 2 minutes. Drain and reserve.

In the same small saucepan, whisk together the juice of the other lemon with the apple cider, olive oil, honey, mustard, bay leaf, thyme, crushed red pepper and black pepper. Bring the mixture to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes. Allow to cool.