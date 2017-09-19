Meyers are Conservationist of the Year

Submitted

The Meyer family are the 2017 Conservationists of the year.

By Bob Scanlan

Root River Soil and Water

Conservation District

Assistant Manager

The Root River Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is proud to announce this year’s Conservationist of the Year recipients. The Meyer Family of Caledonia, Minn, has been operating the farm under the Meyer name since 1937. Brothers Gordon (wife Barb) and Lee took over the operation from their parents Lloyd and Marjorie. Lee’s sons, Justin (wife Kelly) and Jordan (wife Rochelle) are active partners in the operation making their farm, truly, a family farm operation. The Meyers own 705 total acres of land with a mix of tillable cropland, pasture, CRP, and woods. Of the 705 acres, Jordan, Justin, and Lee purchased 285 acres in 2015 from an adjacent landowner, to add to the farm operation. Currently, the family operates 680 owned and rented tillable acres while milking 150 cows on the home farm.

Conservation practices

The Meyer family farm is typical of many in Houston County given the rolling topography with acreage under crop production being anywhere from 1-20% slope. The challenging slopes benefit greatly from the inclusion of dairy cattle in the operation. As is the case throughout the county, the dairy cattle are an asset to the farm as they add diversity and fiscal stability during times of challenging grain crop prices. In addition, the dairy operation adds another layer to the crop rotation in the form of alfalfa hay. By keeping hay in the crop rotation and farming in strips on the contour, Meyers are able to drastically reduce potential sheet and rill erosion on their cropping acres. Other areas of highly erodible land on the home farm are in constant vegetation via a managed rotational grazing system. These vulnerable slopes are kept in sod year around and are managed such that the growing vegetation is never grazed below a 4-6 inch stem height. Meyer farms are home to many other conservation practices including several miles of grassed waterways, multiple grade stabilization structures, critical area plantings, CRP acres, and water and sediment control basins. Some of the structures have been in place for many years and have been kept up with routine maintenance and clean out procedures. In 2012, the Meyers worked with NRCS and the Root River SWCD to address a large gully on the home farm. With assistance through the NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the local SWCD, Meyers were able to place a new grade stabilization structure, waterway, water and sediment control basin, and underground outlet on the landscape. This project was instrumental in stabilizing the gully while addressing sheet and rill erosion on an adjacent area.

Multi-generation conservation

Conservation on the farm has spanned the generations with the Meyer family. Along with Gordon and Lee; Jordan and wife Rochelle, their children Natalie, Lane and Ashton; along with Jordan’s brother, Justin, his wife, Kelly and their children Rylan and Traeden are the 3rd, 4th and 5th generations of Meyers to live on and operate the family farm. Without a doubt, the younger Meyers have taken to the tradition of conservation just as their predecessors have before them. With the purchase of an adjacent neighboring farm in 2015, Brothers Jordan and Justin went to work and immediately put good conservation practices on the ground. They worked with SWCD and NRCS staff to lay out contour strips on the tillable acres in spring of 2016 while enrolling another 24 acres into CRP. They are also looking to develop other projects that would address resource concerns on the land including the repair of an older grade stabilization structure. In addition to conventional cropping, they also lease a nearby 120 acre farm and operate it under organic practices. On many of the Meyer’s crop acres, minimum and no-till practices along with the use of cover crops are utilized to improve soil health.

Agricultural diversity

By keeping livestock on the land, the Meyers are adding value to the hay that is produced while generating fertilizer in the form of manure. This symbiotic relationship aids in building the soil’s health by recycling nutrients and adding organic matter to the topsoil. Keeping quality alfalfa hay in the rotation is an important component of the operation for several reasons. The alfalfa is managed such that it is cut at optimum times and utilized in the dairy ration to reduce protein costs while at the same time meeting many of the nutritional needs of high-producing dairy cows. While the alfalfa hay is an excellent feedstuff, it is also a valuable asset in the way of conservation. Including hay in the crop rotation and placing those crops in strips on the contour provides an excellent means to reduce erosion while providing diversity to the cropping system. On the more abrupt slopes of the farm, the Meyers employ a managed rotational grazing system where they graze their heifers and dry cows. This system not only provides a great use of the marginal areas of the farm, it provides many benefits to the cattle by allowing increased mobility while maintaining good nutrition. Located in the pasture are 5 grade stabilization structures that further reduce the potential loss of sediment from the surrounding agricultural lands. They also provide a source of water for the grazing cattle and abundant wildlife.

Nutrient and pesticide management are an important component of the operation. Through use of manure as a fertilizer source, the Meyers have reduced fertilizer use and improved the bottom line. Along with excellent manure management, they have eliminated the use of insecticides on the crop land; instead, relying on more biological control of harmful insects. Through crop rotation and the use of cover crops, Meyers have been able to control insects such as corn root worm and soybean aphids. In addition, by adding biodiversity to the cropping system, Meyers are able to reduce their reliance on and/or improve the effectiveness of their crop herbicides, thus reducing their overall pesticide use. Their typical cover cropping routine includes no-till seeding of winter rye after September/October harvest of soybeans and/or corn silage. On the organic acres they implement a mix of several types of clover with tillage radish. The reliance on cover crops to aid in the control of weeds and insects is especially important for organic crop production.

In addition, forest management has had a positive impact on the ecology of the farm’s woodlands. The Meyers have utilized timber stand improvement, selective harvest, and tree planting over the years to improve and benefit their timber. This has a positive effect on the overall ecology of the forest by maintaining wildlife habitat and reducing the inhabitance of invasive species on the property. The farm is home to numerous types of wildlife including deer, turkeys, raccoon, squirrels, grouse and many types of song birds.

The combination of installed and managed conservation practices along with excellent agronomic management have helped assure that the Meyer farm will be sustained for generations to come.

Church and Community

Involvement

Along with being excellent conservationists and raising their children on the family farm, it is not hard to see that commitment to family and conservation are important to the Meyers. Along with life on the family farm, Gordon, Lee, and Jordan have all served on the Board of St. John’s church. In addition, Lee has served on the St. John’s School Board and Gordon served as Winnebago Township Supervisor for many years. When you see the Meyer family, thank them for their commitment to conservation and congratulate them on their award!