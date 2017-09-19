Public Record for September 20, 2017

The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office August 31 to September 7, 2017. Ages are given at time of offense.

MINN. STATE PATROL

Larry Everett Carlson, 61, Brooklyn Center, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

Molly Agnes Frickson, 29, Houston, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

Terry Joseph Klomps, 67, Spring Valley, Minn., speeding, fined $125.

Claudia Nichole Laseure, 20, La Crescent, Minn., texting/use of electronic device while driving, fined $125.

Sarah Lee Mulholland, 41, Rushford, Minn., no Minnesota driver’s license, fined $175.

Peter Mathenge Munene, 50, Minneapolis, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

A. Helen Potempa, 64, New Albin, Iowa, speeding, fined $135.

HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Nicholas James Jue Baker, 26, White Bear Lake, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

Crystal Leanne Brand, 27, Houston, Minn., driver must carry proof of insurance, fined $275.

Robert Duane Deters, 85, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $135.

Sabbian Jesse Zachari, 18, Caledonia, Minn., possess/sale small amount of marijuana, fined $125, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Trevor James Mitchell, 31, New Albin, Iowa, owner who is not driver must later produce proof of insurance, fined $275.

Liliya Borisovna Rodionova, 44, Holmen, Wis., speeding, fined $215.

John Claude Tharrett III, 38, Winona, Minn., obstruct lawful execution legal process, 120 days local confinement, credit for time served: 88 days, concurrent other case, fined $75, falsely reporting crime, fined $75, 90 days local confinement: credit for 84 days time served, concurrent.

Austin Michael Werner, 18, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.

Samuel Edward Stemper, 19, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

HOUSTON POLICE DEPT.

Bailey Hunter Herber, 19, Elgin, Minn., liquor – consumption by persons under 21, fined $175.

Jeremiah Jason Johnson, 20, La Crescent, Minn., liquor – consumption by persons under 21, fined $175.

LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.

Shane Richard Kastenschmidt, 27, St. Charles, Minn., careless driving, fined $175.

Alec Layne Roth, 19, Wilmington, Ill., speeding, fined $135.

Jason Joseph Slavicek, 47, Brownsville, Minn., gross misdemeanor theft, probation, restitution total: $4,914, plus $75 surcharge.

SPRING GROVE POLICE DEPT.

Joshua Robert Amunrud, 31, Spring Grove, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275.

William Robert Amunrud, 62, Dorchester, Iowa, speeding, fined $135.

Rhonda Carol Burfield, 62, Spring Grove, Minn., parking violation, fined $37.

Frederick George Kriemelmeyer, 67, La Crosse, Wis., operate vehicle with expired registration, 15 days local confinement, 2 days credit for time served, concurrent with other charges, fined $75, driver must carry proof of insurance, 15 days local confinement, 2 days credit for time served, concurrent, fined $75, no Minnesota driver’s licence, 15 days local confinement, concurrent, 2 days credit for time served, fined $75, give peace officer false name, birthdate/ID card, 15 days local confinement, 2 days credit for time served, concurrent, fined $75.

Andrew Michael Mahr, 28, Lime Springs, Iowa, driver must carry proof of insurance, fined $275.