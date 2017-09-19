RRSWCD encourages you to contact them about the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality certification program

Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Once land owners are certified, they receive a sign like this one to hang on their property. Another benefit is they are grandfathered into any rules and regulation changes made by the state for a period of 10 years.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program (MAWQCP) is a voluntary opportunity for farmers and agricultural landowners to take the lead in implementing conservation practices that protect our water. Those who implement and maintain approved farm management practices will be certified and in turn obtain regulatory certainty for a period of ten years.

“It’s relatively easy to qualify,” said Root River SWCD assistant manager Bob Scanlan. “And one of the biggest benefits is it exempts the landowner from future water quality rules and regulations. Once you show compliance with today’s rules you’re exempt to any changes for 10 years.”

For example, Scanlan points to any additional changes made to the buffer law.

Benefits

Through this program, certified producers receive:

• Regulatory certainty: certified producers are deemed to be in compliance with any new water quality rules or laws during the period of certification.

• Recognition: certified producers may use their status to promote their business as protective of water quality.

• Priority for technical assistance: producers seeking certification can obtain specially designated technical and financial assistance to implement practices that promote water quality.

Through this program, the public receives:

• Assurance that certified producers are using conservation practices to protect Minnesota’s lakes, rivers and streams.

This program certifies farmers for managing the land within their operation in a way that protects water quality. Local conservation professionals assist farmers through the certification process.

“A Program Application will need to be completed to begin the process but certification of compliance with existing laws and rules will not need to be complete until the Certification Agreement is signed,” Scanlan noted. “Someone from the USDA will come out and work with you through the certification process. It is a one-page application.”

First steps

The first step of this process is the Assessment Tool. To prepare for this it will be helpful to gather some information about the management of your operation. A Farm Producer Data Report and maps of all the tracts in your farm operation may be obtained at your FSA office. Other information helpful for the assessment includes soil test reports, nutrient application information, manure tests and application records as well as pesticide records. This Data Collection Guide can be useful in knowing what the assessment will cover. The Certifier will also need to conduct a field review of your farm to look for erosion or other potential impacts to water quality. Remedies to any issues found will need to be included in the certification agreement. Whenyour whole farm operation meets program standards it will be eligible to become a Water Quality Certified Farm.

“People really like the idea that they are compliant,” Scanlan said. “In Houston county there are about a dozen or so who are certified compliant.”

Partners

Partners in the program with the state’s department of agriculture are:

• Clean Water Land & Legacy Amendment

• Minnesota Board of Water & Soil Resources

• Minnesota Department of Agriculture

• Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

• Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

• United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service

Contact the Root River Soil and Water Conservation district at 507-724-5261 Ext. 3.