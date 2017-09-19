Tour of elementary building shows extensive needs

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

School board members toured the elementary building at a special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Facilities director Lee Morem spelled out the extensive needs currently facing the elementary site.

From floor tiles that are damaged and in need of replacing, to several other needs, board members were given an extensive tour of the facility.

A leaky roof in the district office which is causing damage to the interior of the building should have been addressed by the recent roof repairs.

However, there are still classrooms in need of attention as well as some exterior projects that need to be addressed.

The board expressed caution as the costs could significantly mount up.

In the past, superintendent Ben Barton has expressed the desire to use five, one-time payments to the district of $495,000 over the next five years to repair the district’s buildings.

A boiler, which when fully operational should have six functioning components to it, is down to just two.

“One more goes down and it will be useless,” Morem told the school board. “It will no longer function at all.”

So it is things like this which were brought to the attention of the board.

The board will have met Monday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m., before their regular school board meeting to conduct a similar tour of the middle school high school building.