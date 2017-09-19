Two arrested in narcotics sales

On August 28, 2017 the La Crosse Police Department arrested Daniel Lee Halverson (56) of Caledonia in La Crosse where he was found to be in possession of 18 grams of methamphetamine. Halverson has since been transported to Houston County where he remains in custody on felony level charges for first degree sale of methamphetamine. Halverson is alleged to have made two previous sales of meth earlier in August in Houston County. One sale was for 3.7 ounces of meth and the second sale was for 17 grams.

Andrew James Roach (31) of Caledonia is also in custody at the Houston County jail on charges of 4th degree sale of a narcotic stemming from his alleged involvement in two previous Houston County sales of methamphetamine in connection with Halverson.

Roach has two previous convictions for controlled substance crimes and currently has one case pending for felony controlled substance crimes in Houston County.

Sheriff Mark Inglett says this was the result of good police work by our Drug Task Force in putting this case together and great cooperation between the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and La Crosse Police Department.