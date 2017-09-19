Young Braiden Deflorian of Caledonia is a champion ATV rider

Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Young Braiden Delflorian, pictured above with his mother Nichole and father Chris.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

A simple trip to a monster truck rally at the La Crosse Center led seven year old Braiden Deflorian on a path towards participating in ATV Motocross.

“We went to a Monster Truck event in La Crosse and they had a race at intermission,” said father Chris Deflorian. “He told us ‘I want to do that.’”

And the rest, as they say is history.

Braiden started racing 50cc open class at just six years old and now, seven, won his first championship in Wisconsin.

In just one short year he’s raced in Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The title in Wisconsin means the young racer will travel to Texas and Alabama for competitions later this year. Submitted

Pictured in action courtesy of Justin K. Photography.

Parents perspective

“At first I was nervous,” said mom Nichole. “But it is something he really wanted to do. He really enjoys it.”

The anxieties were amplified when one of Braiden’s young teammates was killed racing at Millville in Minnesota.

“That was tough,” Nichole said. “But you have to let him do it if it makes him happy.”

Dad Chris works on the machines for him along with some outside folks who help keep the ATV’s tuned up.

Braiden, who is in Mr. Koepke’s second grade class at Caledonia Area Elementary, said that his classmates think its cool.

“They want to race too,” he said.

Young Braiden’s favorite track is “Sugar Maple” in Wisconsin. It’s where he practices the most and is the most comfortable.

In his short career, Braiden has already won 30 trophies.

“You should see his room,” said a proud mother.

Braiden continues to train for the upcoming nationals which will take place in November.

Good luck!