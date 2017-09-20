David R. Russert

David Rudolph Russert, 76, of Caledonia, Minn., passed away, Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston, Minn.

He was born Nov. 29, 1940, on the family farm in Sheldon Township near Caledonia, Minn., to Rudolph and Ida (Becker Munkel) Russert. David was a life long member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Caledonia where he was baptized on Dec. 23, 1940, and confirmed on Aug. 19, 1958. He graduated from Caledonia High School in 1958. David married Delores Omodt on Oct. 14, 1961, in Spring Grove, Minn. He worked as a truck driver and helped many area farmers. David was a machine operator at Trane Company in La Crosse, and a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service in Caledonia, retiring after 31 years. David loved hiking, deer hunting, and building things with motors that he and his grandchildren could ride. He also enjoyed wood carving and building things from barn wood, playing cards, and building puzzles.

Survivors include his daughter, Dawn (Doug) Lecy of Echo, Minn.; his son, Bryan (girlfriend, Jody) of Brownsville, Minn.; five grandchildren, Megan (Garrett) Fratzke of Oakland, Calif., Molly (Seth) Sparks of Belview, Minn., Dillon Lecy of Echo, Minn., Hannah Russert of Duluth, Minn., and Henry Russert of Minneapolis, Minn.; one great-grandson, Alexander Fratzke; two sisters, Mary Ann (Virgil) Johnson and Dianne (Bruce) Muenkel, both of Caledonia; one sister-in-law, Evelyn (Wallace) Kramer of Burlington, Wash.; and five nephews.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; his parents; brother, John (Mary Anne) Munkel; and an infant daughter.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Friday, September 15, 2017, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. Rev. Jon Wolff officiated. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, September, 14, 2017, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, both at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.