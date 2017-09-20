Ellen Petra Collins Kelly, 87, passed away September 14, 2017 following a long illness. She lived a full life of devotion and service with a giving heart. As a volunteer in Family Services and the Red Cross for four decades, Ellen served military families at Lowery (Denver), Hickam (Oahu), and MacDill (Tampa) Air Force bases while their service member served far away from home. For five decades she was an active member of the Catholic Sodality of our Lady, sewing Baptismal gowns, making rosaries, and serving those in need. Ellen sold real estate and managed properties for many years, often helping multiple generations.

Ellen was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Survivors include daughter Teresa (Terry) and many nieces and nephews and dear friends. Ellen lost her beloved husband in 1995 after 41 years of marriage. She will be buried with him at Fort Snelling.

Memorial services will be arranged later in Memphis at the chapel at Signature St. Peter Villa where Ellen lived and was lovingly cared for for almost nine years; and in the parrish of her dear friend Father John McEvoy at Saint Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin, Fla.

A private family graveside service will be held at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice.

Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels is in charge of arrangements.