Lois Ann Wilhelmson, 82, of Spring Grove, Minn., passed peacefully through heaven’s gates on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 with her husband of 53 years by her side. Lois was the first of four children born July 12, 1935 to Howard and Lillian (Bundgaard) Schwartz in Sanborn, Minn., Her family moved to the family farm in Northfield, Minn., when Lois was five years old. She attended Northfield High School and graduated in 1953, worked at Northfield Bakery, Northfield Bank, and attended St. Olaf College in Northfield before moving to Austin, Minn., where she worked as a Medical Records secretary for several years.

Lois was very active in 4-H and Rural Youth, serving in several Western Regional local, district, and state officer roles. Through mutual friends and Rural Youth, Lois met James Wilhelmson and they were married November 1, 1964 at St. Peter’s Church in Northfield, Minn., and settled in Spring Grove, Minn. Lois and James have two children Connie and Paul. When in Spring Grove, Lois worked at Fladdinger’s clothing store before starting a long and memorable career as church secretary and treasurer at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove spanning 43 years, many pastors and associate pastors before her retirement in 2013.

Lois was active with several hobbies including crocheting, knitting, quilting, reading, and involvement with several women’s groups at the church and other organizations. Lois enjoyed traveling with her husband highlighted by a trip to Hawaii and many bus trips, especially to Branson, Mo. Lois loved her family and was a devout wife, mother, grandmother, and sister keeping close ties with family including summer gatherings at Lake Okoboji, Iowa, and large family Christmas’ dating back to the family farm in Northfield. Lois enjoyed camping, various sporting activities and school events for her grandchildren and the simple casual get togethers for dinner, conversation and laughs. Lois was known for her boisterous and contagious laugh and joyfulness.

Lois is survived by her husband James Wilhelmson, daughter Connie (Matthew) Cotter of Madison, Wis., Son Paul (Julie) Wilhelmson of Onalaska, Wis., grandchildren Brittney Cotter of Racine, Wis., CJ Cotter of Portage, Wis., Tyler and Logan Wilhelmson of Onalaska, Wis., sisters Carol Elbracht of Howells, Neb., and Kay Sabin of Cannon Falls, Minn., brother Lee (Marjorie Grant) Schwartz of Sun City West, Ariz., as well as many nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Lillian Schwartz, sister-in-law Gretchen Schwartz, and brothers-in-law Theodore Hanscom, Ted Elbracht, and Paul Sabin.

The family would like to thank the staff at Gundersen Tweeten Healthcare Center in Spring Grove where Lois had been a resident for 1-1/2 years and Gundersen Health Center, La Crosse, particularly Carrie Lapham, NP, and the 6th floor Palliative Care Team for their compassionate care for Lois in her final days.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 22, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Pastor Jim Scaife will officiate. Friends may call Thurs. from 4 to 7 p.m., at Roble Funeral Home in Spring Grove and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.