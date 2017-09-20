Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 24, 2007

MORTGAGOR: Bartley J. Gorman, a single person.

MORTGAGEE: Merchants Bank, National Association-LaCrescent.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded November 16, 2007 Houston County Recorder, Document No. 249995.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. Dated October 24, 2007 Recorded November 16, 2007, as Document No. 249996.

TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Merchants Bank, National Association-LaCrescent

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 203 Adams Street, Brownsville, MN 55919

TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 20.0037.000

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The West Half of Lot 3, Block 1 First Addition to the Village, now City, of Brownsville, and all that part of Lots 1 and 2 in Block 4, First Addition to the Village, now City, of Brownsville, described as: Beginning at the NE corner of Lot 1 and running thence West 100 feet, thence South 105 feet, thence in a northeasterly direction to a point 80 feet South of the place of beginning, thence North 80 feet to place of beginning as recorded in the plat thereof,

Also, the East Half of vacated 2nd Street lying West of and adjoining said Lot 3, Block 1, and the West half of said vacated 2nd Street lying East of and adjoining the North 80 feet of said Lot 1, Block 4.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Houston

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $99,950.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $88,049.42

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Houston County Sheriffs Office, 306 South Marshall, Suite 1100, Caledonia, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. 580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2018 unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:

None

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: September 13, 2017

Minnesota Housing Finance Agency

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

135 – 17-005919 FC

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

September 20, 27,

October 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017

734730