Image

Lorraine (Jahn) Thompson went home to her Savior while surrounded by her loving family on September 7, 2017.

Lorri was born on November 8, 1947 in Caledonia, Minn., to William and Margaret (McCormick) Jahn. She attended school in Caledonia and graduated in 1965 from Loretto. She graduated from Beauty School. On April 15, 1967, she married the love of her life, James Thompson, and they celebrated 50 years of wedding bliss this year. They lived in Marshalltown, Iowa, where she raised their four children and worked as a waitress at Stone’s Restaurant. She was very active at St. Henry’s Catholic Church where she shared her love of music and God with the congregation. She served as leader of the Navy Mother’s Club and was always very proud of her Sons’ military service.

She will be missed by her husband Jim; children: Eric (Caroline) Thompson, David Thompson, Sherri (Steve) Vesely, and Sam Thompson. Sisters Dorothy (Bernie) Baumgartner and Margie (Richard) Beitlich, sister-in-law Lavonne Jahn, and former daughter-in-law Carrie (Miguel) Ortiz, and many nieces and nephews. Grandchildren: Shanna (Damien) Draper, Ashlynn (John) Kern, Alexus Thompson, Adie Ortiz, Elizabeth Vesely, Nick Vesely, Tayler Klosterman, and Austin and Hannah Thompson. She has seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, many in-laws and her brother Bill Jahn.