Houston County Human Services goes digital

by Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Houston County commissioners approved over $60,000 in fund balance spending to modernize their largest department on Sept. 19. Moving more documents to electronic format, streamlining repetitive paperwork with the help of software, and providing social workers with mobile tablet computers that will link to that data are key components in the plan, Houston County Human Services director John Pugleasa said.

To accomplish those objectives, a pair of software contracts and a set of computer purchases were brought to the board.

Northwoods Consulting Partners, Inc., (Dublin, Ohio) will provide the software for the county. Pugleasa provided exhaustive reports from that company on both their “content management” and “modernization” projects.

The director said that as a beta tester for the brand-new modernization project, Houston County will receive a 75% discount on an “electronic document and case management solution.” The software/hardware combination’s stated goal is to save 1.5 to 2 hours a day per worker by providing access to documents electronically, as well as helping to fill out reams of repetitive forms.

Hardware purchases (Surface tablet mobile computers) are expected to total about $25,000, with a net cost to the county of $6,250 after state reimbursements, Pugleasa reported. Houston County information technology director Andy Melde said that sensitive files on the tablets will be encrypted.

The second software component involves Winona County as the host of a continuing EDMS (electronic data management system) regional upgrade for six counties, including Houston. Northwoods quoted a cost of $78,160 to establish the “income maintenance appointments project,” with Houston County Human Services, but then discounted approximately 50% of the ticket price, Pugleasa said.

That leaves a net expense to Houston County of around $40,270, he noted. Most of that is a one-time expense.

“The lion’s share of this is getting it set up and doing the training,” Pugleasa added. “It’s $2,380 per year in addition to what we’re already paying Winona County to host this. That’s a net cost (after state reimbursement) to the county of $1,190.”

After factoring in the bills for the tablet computers and beta program, the cost to the county’s Human Services fund balance is expected to total $63,286, Pugleasa stated.

Other votes, county news

The board approved a grant agreement between the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The two-year grant (fiscal 2018-19) will provide the county with $5,288 per year for ATV (all terrain vehicle) safety classes as well as enforcement of off-highway vehicle safety regulations.

Commissioners approved the final payment to Fahrner Asphalt Sealers (Plover, Wis.) for crack sealing county roads. The project came in almost exactly as bid ($361 less than the contracted amount) at $89,039.

Commissioners approved the reassignment of Anthony Dockter from the job of sign specialist to engineering technician, a lateral transfer. A competitive search for a new sign specialist was approved. The board also hired Marvin Cleven as a 67 day drop site supervisor, effective immediately.

Another vote approved moving forward with the establishment of a “no wake” zone on the Minn. shoreline of the West Channel (Mississippi River) near La Crescent. That project will begin with the Sheriff’s Department petitioning for a no-wake zone, then having county staff draft an ordinance which will require a public hearing before becoming law.

By a 4-1 vote, commissioners accepted the lowest offer they received to appraise several parcels within the City of Caledonia near the county’s Highway Department Headquarters. Dokken Realty of Spring Grove will do the job for $3,000. The single “no” came from Commissioner Justin Zmyewski, who said that an additional land purchase to expand the footprint of the highway department facility is unnecessary. The motion to appraise the properties included parcels 20560, 230971 (A, B & C), 229784, and 160682.

By unanimous vote, former county surveyor Richard Walter was authorized to “give authority of consent” for future improvements at Botcher Park. Projects (such as foot trails and a picnic area) would be done by volunteers, including an Eagle Scout candidate, Walter reported. A potential grant to provide dollars for a bluff prairie restoration is also possible, commissioners learned.

Grant-in-Aid agreements were signed on behalf of four area snowmobile clubs. Those clubs are expected to maintain sections of trail with the funding. They include: Houston Money Creek ($21,901), Viking Ridge Trail ($17,843), La Crescent ($16,741), and Gopherland Trails ($48,343).