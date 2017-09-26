Mr. Koepke writes a $500 grant which will be used to purchase books for his classroom

Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Mr. Koepke’s 2nd grade class celebrated the $500 the classroom will receive thanks to a grant written by Mr. Koepke. The money will be used for additional book purchases.

Author James Patterson has donated $3.5 million to school libraries for purchases of books, book shelves, school library systems and more.

So when a grant was announced, Caledonia Elementary 2nd grade teacher Scott Koepke thought he’d give it a shot.

“I didn’t think I’d get the grant, but they were giving away some of his books so I thought ‘if I could just do that, it would be good,’” Koepke said.

Lo and behold, Koepke’s classroom was one of 3,500 chosen to receive $500 out of 82,000 grant applications that were received.

“I really think it can have an impact on our young learners if we can find books that they have a passion for,” Koepke said.

So he plans to engage his current group of students on helping select books that will resonate with them, with the understanding that future 2nd grade students will also benefit.

“We want to find books that the kids will be invested in learning and will enjoy reading,” Koepke said. “I think the more choices and options the students have the better.”

“Scott Koepke is always looking for a ways to improve the learning and experiences for students at Caledonia Area Elementary,” said Caledonia Area elementary principal Gina Meinertz. “Grants such as these allow for more resources and innovation throughout the school, and we appreciate his time and efforts greatly.”

Koepke expects to use the money some time in the coming months to add to the classroom’s collection of reading materials.