Public Record for September 27, 2017

The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office September 7 – 14, 2017. Ages are given at time of offense.

MINN. STATE PATROL

Terrance William Bannen, 60, St. Paul, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

Alan Wayne Giess, 62, Viroqua, Wis., leaking load, fined $135.

James Donald Hitchins, 59, Lansing, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.

Carolyn Louise Horihan, 46, Hokah, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

Ramiro Itehua Salas, 23, Hokah, Minn., no auto insurance, owner, fined $275, no Minnesota driver’s license, fined $100.

Elissa Wild Strobel, 28, Lansing, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.

HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Carson Robert Bullerman, 18, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

Jamie Robert Holtet, 31, La Crosse, Wis., theft – take/use/transfer movable prop – no consent, probation, concurrent other case, $21 restitution, $75 surcharge.

LaShonda Marion Jonsgaard, 21, Houston, Minn., duty to drive with due care, fined $115.

Trevor Lane Nelson, 45, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $135.

Socorro Tecpile Tecpile, 27, Caledonia, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275.

Chor Xiong, 19, Holmen, Wis., speeding, fined $135.

CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.

Jamie Robert Holtet, 31, La Crosse, Wis., theft – take/use/transfer movable prop – no consent, probation, concurrent other case, $214 restitution, $75 surcharge.

Robert Wilber Patrie, 33, Caledonia, Minn., failure to stop at stop signs or stop lines, fined $125.

A CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.

Brandon James Becker, 23, Hokah, Minn., following vehicle more closely than reasonable and prudent, fined $125.

Lucas Matthew Maluski, 25, La Crescent, Minn., disorderly conduct, 1 day local confinement, fined $175.

Justin Farley Shoemaker, 30, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

Joshua David Whitedog, 37, La Crescent, Minn., stalking, 91 days local confinement, credit for time served: 59 days, concurrent other case, fined $75.

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Mitchell Allen Wieland, 27, La Crosse, Wis., DWI – operate motorboat under influence of alcohol, 2 days local confinement, probation, fined $500.