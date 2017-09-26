Public Record for September 27, 2017

The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office September 7 – 14, 2017. Ages are given at time of offense.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Terrance William Bannen, 60, St. Paul, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Alan Wayne Giess, 62, Viroqua, Wis., leaking load, fined $135.
James Donald Hitchins, 59, Lansing, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.
Carolyn Louise Horihan, 46, Hokah, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Ramiro Itehua Salas, 23, Hokah, Minn., no auto insurance, owner, fined $275, no Minnesota driver’s license, fined $100.
Elissa Wild Strobel, 28, Lansing, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Carson Robert Bullerman, 18, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Jamie Robert Holtet, 31, La Crosse, Wis., theft – take/use/transfer movable prop – no consent, probation, concurrent other case, $21 restitution, $75 surcharge.
LaShonda Marion Jonsgaard, 21, Houston, Minn., duty to drive with due care, fined $115.
Trevor Lane Nelson, 45, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Socorro Tecpile Tecpile, 27, Caledonia, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275.
Chor Xiong, 19, Holmen, Wis., speeding, fined $135.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Jamie Robert Holtet, 31, La Crosse, Wis., theft – take/use/transfer movable prop – no consent, probation, concurrent other case, $214 restitution, $75 surcharge.
Robert Wilber Patrie, 33, Caledonia, Minn., failure to stop at stop signs or stop lines, fined $125.
A CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Brandon James Becker, 23, Hokah, Minn., following vehicle more closely than reasonable and prudent, fined $125.
Lucas Matthew Maluski, 25, La Crescent, Minn., disorderly conduct, 1 day local confinement, fined $175.
Justin Farley Shoemaker, 30, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Joshua David Whitedog, 37, La Crescent, Minn., stalking, 91 days local confinement, credit for time served: 59 days, concurrent other case, fined $75.
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
Mitchell Allen Wieland, 27, La Crosse, Wis., DWI – operate motorboat under influence of alcohol, 2 days local confinement, probation, fined $500.