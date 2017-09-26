School board approves election officials for upcoming levy referendum

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia area public school board approved the election workers for the upcoming levy referendum vote which will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Absentee ballots are available right now as they opened on Friday, Sept. 22.

Superintendent Ben Barton shared many great things that are happening at Caledonia Area Public Schools.

A referendum is needed as the current referendum, voter approved in 2012, is set to expire.

Other news

Principal Mary Morem informed the board that the school year is up and running and that things are going great. Mr. Wahlstrom, Ms. Hansen and Ms. Gibbons are doing a great job as new teachers in our school district. There are many new practicum students and student teachers in the building and are doing a fantastic job contributing to the goals of our school. They have reviewed data with the teams and have decided to focus on math for a site goal for the high school. Middle school is continuing to focus on reading/language arts. The activity fair was held last week and numbers for all activity sign up was well received. The PAES lab is up and running in the room next to Mr. Knutson’s room. Students from other districts are coming everyday to this lab. The archway into the athletic complex is finished, and the Lion’s Project Dedication ceremony was held during the home football game. Congratulations to Mitchel and Rachel Welsh for being chosen as the Homecoming King and Queen.

• Mrs. Runningen updated the board with regard to the preschool and ECFE classes. She is still working on setting up classes in Brownsville and Eitzen. She continues to accept registrations for the SAC and Surround Care programs. The Surround Care program has been moved into the SAC room. She is working on the fall programming for community education. The 2017-2018 testing calendar has been placed on the school district website, and NWEA testing has begun. She completed and submitted the ADSIS program end of the year reports for the 2016-2017 school year. She updated the board regarding the Senior Dining that is being held in the SAC room.

• Mrs. Meinertz informed the board that they had a memorable beginning of the school year with activities that enforced the theme: “Together We are Better” which will be carried throughout the school year. Last minute scheduling and shifts have all been made to welcome our third kindergarten teacher and section of students. All of the of grade level problem solving teams have met with great discussions using data.

• The board approved the World’s Best Workforce plan which is required by the state to be on file.