School board happy to welcome student members Roy Kerrigan and Isabella Allen

Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Student school board members Roy Kerrigan and Isabella Allen are happy to serve.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

New school board members Isabella Allen and Roy Kerrigan came to the positions for a number of reasons.

“I’m interested in politics a little bit,” said Allen.

“Mrs. Morem asked me what I thought about it and it was something that sounded good to do so I wanted to be helpful to my school,” added Kerrigan.

The pair began their service to their school community at the August board meeting and have been welcomed by the school board.

Each month, they attend the regular school board meetings and give the board an update of what’s happening at the ground level.

“I think it’s going good so far,” Kerrigan said.

“I’m still learning,” added Allen. “I’m trying to pick up information to give back to the school board in a helpful way.”

Kerrigan said his approach to the position has been to better pay attention to his fellow classmates and share any concerns that are discussed either with him, or even overheard.

“I feel like I’ve been paying attention to those type of details a little bit more,” Kerrigan said.

Kerrigan, a senior, and Allen, a junior, are also pleased with the feedback the board has given them.

“The board is very supportive,” Allen noted.

The pair both believe by being active and involved they can have an impact on the lives of themselves and their fellow classmates.

“I feel like we’re more likely to talk with our fellow students about issues,” Kerrigan said. “An example is just recently I had a conversation with a student about what he didn’t like about the iPads and now I better understand and can have influence on that.”

“We experience the policies that are put into place first hand so it’s good for us to give our feedback,” added Allen.

Allen, the daughter of Natalie Diersen and Joe Allen, said she plans on serving each of both her junior and senior years.

Kerrigan, who is the son of Nancy and Mitch Mullins, said he thinks the experience has been good and has increased his political interest.

“Both students bring a wide range of skills to the table,” said MS/HS principal Mary Morem when the pair were approved as members of the board.

“We’re happy to have them,” added board chairman Kelley McGraw.