Side of Pie Fries

By Angela Denstad Stigeler

Apple season is now in full swing, and what better way to help usher in the season than with this cutest of all pie varieties—pie fries! At first glance, you might think they’re a side of run-of-the-mill fast food; you can even crinkle-cut them to enhance the culinary illusion. But make no mistake—these are bite-sized pastries, perfect for parties and sure to be universally adored! Just as in more traditional forms of hand pies, two thin sheets of dough encase a quick-cooked apple filling. A generous sprinkling of cinnamon-sugar adds to the appeal. And once you bake them up to a nice crispy golden-brown and serve them up in a basket, still warm, with salted caramel sauce for dipping, you’ll wonder where these cutie-pie fries have been all your life! Main dish or not, no one will want these treats shoved to the side!

Apple Pie Fries

Crust

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup cold butter, cut into pieces

2 ounces cold cream cheese, cut into chunks

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

4 to 5 tablespoons cold water

Filling

1 tablespoon butter

1 pound apples, peeled, cored and cut into ½-inch pieces

¼ cup sugar

1 tablespoon flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon or spice mixture

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Topping

1 large egg, beaten with 1 teaspoon water

3 tablespoons sugar mixed with 1 teaspoon cinnamon

Caramel sauce, optional

Make the crust by combining the flour and salt in the work bowl of a food processor. Add the butter and cream cheese and pulse to combine until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add the vinegar and enough of the water to moisten all the flour. Turn the dough out onto plastic wrap and knead briefly to combine. Divide the dough in half, pat each piece into a 6×4-inch rectangle, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate.

Meanwhile, make the filling by melting the butter over medium heat in a large skillet. Add the apples and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes. Add the sugar and continue to cook until the apples begin to soften, another 3 minutes. Add the flour, spice, and salt and cook another couple of minutes, until the mixture thickens. Off the heat, stir in the vinegar. Transfer the mixture to the food processor and pulse until only small bits of apple remain. Refrigerate the mixture until chilled.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Roll out one piece of dough on a lightly floured surface to a 12×16-inch rectangle; the dough will be quite thin. Place the dough on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread the apple filling evenly over the dough. Roll out the second piece of dough and carefully lay it over the apple filling. Brush the top with the beaten egg and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.

Use a fluted pastry cutter or pizza cutter to cut ½-inch strips. Move every other strip to a second parchment-lined baking sheet. Cut each of the strips into 3 or 4 small “fry-sized” pieces.

Bake the pie fries until crisp and golden, about 10 minutes. Serve warm or room temperature with caramel sauce for dipping.

Recipe adapted from landolakes.com