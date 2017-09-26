Trap shooting approved by Caledonia Area Public school board

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia Warriors trap shooting team is the latest team to join the sport in the state of Minnesota.

The Caledonia Area Public school board approved the trap shooting team at their September meeting.

“I think its a good thing,” said board member Spencer Yohe.

The board considered some of the pit falls that are commonly associated with the sport, like students bringing guns to school.

The coordinators assured the board that it will not be an issue.

Talk centered around having locked lockers at the trap shooting site for students to store their weapons.

They also asked ‘what might happen for those students who can’t afford a gun?’

The coordinators said that the Wild Turkey Federation and other outdoors organizations were willing to donate either weapons students can use or weapons for students to have.

Over 16,000 athletes

Over 16,000 athletes participate in USA high school clay target spring season in the state of Minnesota alone.

Over 615 high school teams are taking part in the target leagues and Minnesota has the greatest participation numbers nationwide.

As a clay target rises and reaches its apex, a trained trap shooter will gun it down, breaking the target into a thousand pieces.

The sport of clay target shooting, also known as trap shooting, is also climbing toward its apex in popularity with no sight of coming down.

It’s Minnesota’s fastest growing sport at the youth level. According to the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League, a record 11,040 students from 343 teams participated in the league in 2017.

With schools like Caledonia joining, the sport has now grown to where it currently stands with 615 schools and 16,000 students.

In high school competition, trap shooting requires shooters to stand 16 yards behind the thrower and shoot five rounds at five different stations on the line. An official scorer marks down each hit target. Each individual attempts 50 total shots.

The demand for shooting space for the Eden Valley-Watkins and Litchfield teams is currently exceeding supply. The teams were first formed just four years ago.

“I get asked about this more than anything else right now,” said principal Mary Morem. “So it will be good to tell the students that we’re good to go.”

Participation is expected to number in the 30-50 student range.

The sport is open to both males and females.

The season takes place in the spring and is set up in such a way that athletes can still participate in their other extra curricular activities while also participating in trap shooting.