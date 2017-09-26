Warrior Strong!

School Talk

By Ben Barton, Superintendent of Schools

Caledonia Area Public School District is asking voters to vote on an operating referendum this November 7. The reason for this is because our current operating referendum that was approved in 2012 is expiring this year.

The referendum is for $460 per student. If passed, Caledonia Area Schools will still be below the state average of $879 per student for operating referendums across the State of Minnesota. The highest amount or “cap” that a district could have for an operating referendum is $1,967.32 per pupil unit. To bring some perspective, neighboring district Spring Grove is over $1,216 per student, Mable Canton is over $1,513 per student, and Winona is at the cap of $1,967.32 per student. La Crescent is asking voters to vote on an operating referendum this November of $850 per pupil unit.

The decision to go for $460 is based on projections on current and future needs while maintaining the highest respect for our taxpayers. The $460 number also allows us to capitalize on receiving the maximum amount of state aid we would receive for a referendum. We would receive 18% of the $460 per pupil from state aid with the remaining 82% coming from local property taxes.