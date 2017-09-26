Warriors advance to 4-0

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Marten Morem sets up his block following an interception.

By Ryan Pitts

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia Warriors reached the midpoint of their regular season play Friday night after beating the Lewiston-Altura Cardinals 39-6.

Tate Meiners got the game rolling right away defensively, intercepting a Cardinal pass on the first play of the game. Two consecutive first down throws from Owen King to Austin Heim put the Warriors on the 10-yard line. On the next play, King got pressured in the backfield, escaped two tacklers, rolled back to the 35-yard line, showed ball to stop a defender in his tracks and sprinted to the end zone for an impressive play and first drive series.

After a defensive hold, the Warriors started their second offensive series from midfield. After a nice run from Mason Staggemeyer, King hit Jordan Burg back to back on two plays, then one more time to Heim down the middle of the field. On first and ten, King dropped back and Burg made a leaping catch over a defender, landing on the pile-on and taking a 14-0 lead.

Senior Jordan Burg looks to shake a Cardinals tackler.

After a four minute Lewiston drive, the Cardinals turned the ball back over to Caledonia on downs.A couple short throws from King and two Staggemeyer runs concluded the first quarter. Sam Barthel started the second quarter with a 34-yard touchdown pass from King extending the lead to 20.

A three and out by the Cardinals forced them to punt from their own end zone and the Warriors took over at the Lewiston 35. A few yard consuming runs by Nick McCabe put the ball on the goal line, this time King kept it on the ground on a naked bootleg for an easy wake in touchdown.

After the kickoff, Marten Morem intercepted the first offensive play and carried the ball to the 14-yard line. Two plays later, King hit Barthel again for a 14-yard touchdown. A long Cardinal drive was stopped short when Payton Schott intercepted the ball on our own three-yard line. A short pass that was taken 94 yards to the house two plays later by Barthel was called back and the Warriors were unable to capitalize before half, leading 33-0.

The Warriors controlled the ball for the first 11 minutes of the third quarter, led on the ground by McCabe and Jack Beardmore. McCabe punched it in from the four-yard line to give the Warriors their last score of the evening. Lewiston scored their one touchdown of the night with seven minutes to go in the game, the PAT was then blocked by Mason Staggemeyer. The game concluded with second string and younger players from both teams getting their playing time. Caledonia rolled to their fourth victory of the year, 39-6.

Owen King was 15 for 19 passing with 3 touchdowns along with two rushing touchdowns. Sam Barthel caught six passes for 92 yards and had two touchdowns. Austin Heim had 40 yards on three catches. Jordan Burg had two catches for 33 yards and a touchdown and Andrew Goergen had two catches for 26 yards.

Nick McCabe had 96 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. Mason Staggemeyer had three carries for 20 yards and Jack Beardmore had six carries for 22 yards.

Kyle Cavanaugh and Jordan Burg both had five tackles. Tate Meiners, Nick McCabe, and Jed Kasten each had 4 solo tackles. Tate Meiners, Marten Morem, and Payton Schott each had an interception.

Jack Beardmore breaks free into the open field for a big gain.

Comparison:

Caledonia had 20 first downs compared to Lewiston’s 10.

Lewiston had 153 rushing yards compared to 133 Caledonia rushing yards.

Caledonia had 194 passing yards compared to Lewiston’s 23.

Caledonia had 327 total yards compared to Lewiston’s 176.

Each team had 43 plays offensively.

This week the Warriors will host the Gophers from Chatfield. Chatfield comes to town with a 2-2 record having defeated La Crescent and Cannon Falls and losing to Triton and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.