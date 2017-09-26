Warriors fall to D/E, PEM and Coulee Christian

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Junior forward/striker #11 Alex Smith pressures a Coulee Christian player while center-defensive-midfielder Ryan Schroeder provides cover on the play.

The Warriors struggled this week to pick up wins at the varsity level as they fell to PEM, Coulee Christian and Dover-Eyota.

“We’re still struggling to find our rhythm,” said head coach Dan McGonigle.

First up, the Warriors traveled to Dover-Eyota to face the Eagles.

The Warriors lost 5-0 on the fast track of the Eagles turf field.

“We battled hard,” McGonigle said. “This whole week stretch the weather was warm which contributed to some of our mental break-downs I believe.”

The Warriors made several solid runs and were close to scoring on multiple occasions but couldn’t seal the deal.

Vs. PEM

The Warriors traveled to PEM on Thursday, Sept. 21.

“We are starting to see teams for the second time around now and our goal is to play them closer than the first,” McGonigle said.

The Warriors fell 7-0 to the Bulldogs.

"Once again it was a hot night and our players battled through the heat," McGonigle said. "We're getting better and I'm still proud of how hard our guys are battling. We keep emphasizing playing for each other."

Freshman Nick Schmitz is a key player for the Warriors.

Vs. Coulee Christian

In the hottest game of the week, even given a 10 a.m., start time, the Warriors hosted Coulee Christian and lost 9-0.

“We started out with an early goal,” McGonigle said. “Then, like we often do, our focus got better and we played the way we’re capable of playing.”

However, McGonigle noted that once the team breaks down and gives up one goal, especially late in a half or game, the goals seem to come in bunches.

“Before you knew it we were down 4-0,” McGonigle said.

Half-time adjustments were difficult as several of the starters were dealing with symptoms from the heat.

“It was brutal,” McGonigle said of the temps. “But we hung in there, played through it and did the best we could.”

Junior varsity/junior high team

The Warrior boys soccer team is young.

The Warriors have a number of 7th and 8th grade players who make up the core of their junior varsity team.

“When we play against a team who play their sophomores and juniors, we struggle,” McGonigle said. “But when we play against freshman, 8th graders and younger players, like ourselves, we are always very, very competitive.”

This week the Warriors JV team lost to Dover-Eyota 4-2.

They tied with PEM at two apiece.

On Saturday, the Warriors defeated Coulee Christian 2-0.

“We played really, really well all week long,” McGonigle said. “That’s huge for our younger guys. They are a good team who has been playing together for a while and it shows.”

The Warrior JV team was looking forward to their rematch against Winona Cotter who they lost a close game to without the benefit of many subs as both JV and varsity played at the same time due to Winona not having lights on their field.

The rematch was held on Monday, Sept. 25 in Caledonia.

This week’s schedule

The rematch against La Crescent is going to be held in La Crescent on Thursday, Sept. 28. The Warriors travel to Stewartville on Monday, Oct. 2 and will host St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura on Tuesday, Oct. 3. This will also be parent’s night.

They wrap up their regular season on Thursday, Oct. 5 as they host Dover-Eyota.

“Then I’m sure for the post-season we’ll be in the play-in game again,” McGonigle said. “We haven’t lost that game any season that I’ve been coaching, so hopefully that tradition can continue.”