County – HOUSTON COUNTY

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2017

9:00 a.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Jack Miller, Justin Zmyewski, Scott Connor, Teresa Walter and Fred Arnold

Others Present: Auditor Meiners; Reporters Moorhead & Graff; County Attorney Jandt; Engineer Pogodzinski; PHN Director Marchel & staff; Human Services Director Pugleasa; Recorder Bauer; HR Director Arrick-Kruger; Zoning Administrator Lacher; Ryan Smith-Schneider Corporation; Sheriff Inglett

Presiding: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Call to order.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and carried to approve the agenda.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the August 22, 2017 meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $22,454.35

Road & Bridge Fund 198,317.29

—————

Total $220,771.64

=========

On the recommendation of Engineer Pogodzinski, motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-36

For Agreement to State Transportation Fund

Local Bridge Replacement Program

Grant Terms and Conditions

SAP 028-619-001

September 5, 2017

NOW THEREFORE, be it resolved that Houston County does hereby agree to the terms and conditions of the grant consistent with Minnesota Statutes, section 174.50, subdivision 5, clause (3), and will pay any additional amount by which the cost exceeds the estimate, and will return to the Minnesota State Transportation Fund any amount appropriated for the bridge but not required. The proper county officers are authorized to execute a grant agreement with the Commissioner of Transportation concerning the above-referenced grant.

On the recommendation of Engineer Pogodzinski, motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-37

WHEREAS, Contract No. 265 has in all things been completed, and the County Board being fully advised in the premises,

NOW, THEN BE IT RESOLVED, That we do hereby accept said completed project for and in behalf of the County of Houston and authorize final payment as specified herein.

Engineer Pogodzinski reported on the bids which were received for the construction of C.P. 2017-01; ICON Constructors, LLC, Mabel, MN – $158,594.60; LS Black Constructors, St. Paul, MN – $424,445.00. On the recommendation of Engineer Pogodzinski, motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to accept the low bid of ICON Constructors, LLC.

Engineer Pogodzinski reported on the bid which was received for the construction of C.P. 2017-09: Dunn Blacktop Company, Onalaska, WI – $799,587.95. Engineer Pogodzinski recommended accepting the bid and utilizing fund balance to fund a portion of this project. After discussion, motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to accept the bid of Dunn Blacktop Company and to utilize fund balance to fund a portion of the project.

HR Director Arrick-Kruger and PHN Director Marchel reported on the resignation of Laura OHeron from the position of Public Health Nurse effective September 7, 2017. They are not requesting that the position be filled at this time. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to accept the resignation.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve a mobile computing stipend in the amount of $50 per month for Audrey Staggemeyer in connection with the PEER Breastfeeding Program.

HR Director Kruger and Assessor Cresswell-Hatleli requested approval to hire Lucas Onstad as Appraiser Trainee, B22, Step 1 effective September 14, 2017. Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the same.

Discussion was held regarding a proposed agreement with Vanguard Appraisals, Inc. for the appraisal of new construction in the amount of $120.00 per hour, not to exceed $10,000.00. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the agreement and to authorize the signature of Chairperson Miller.

Discussion was held regarding a proposed Staff Augmentation Agreement with Schneider Corporation for GIS services for four years at a cost of $33,600.00 per year. Commissioners Walter and Connor expressed concern regarding the contract. After discussion, motion was made by Commissioner Arnold and seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski to approve the contract. The motion carried with Commissioners Connor and Walter voting in the negative.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve a competitive search for a Deputy Auditor in alignment with the banding determination. At this time Zoning Administrator Lacher met with the Board regarding a Conditional Use Permit on behalf of Steve Halvorson, Houston Township, for an existing house on less than 40 acres in an agricultural district. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to adopt the findings of the Planning Commission and to approve the Conditional Use Permit.

Sheriff Inglett requested approval of a Canine Agreement. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the agreement and to authorize the signature of Chairperson Miller. Sheriff Inglett reported that he was contacted by a group of citizens who are forming a foundation to raise donations for the canine program.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-38

Resolution of Support

Endorsing Border-to-Border Grant application of AcenTek, Inc. in the rural Houston area

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Board of Commissioners, County of Houston, State of Minnesota, supports AcenTeks application to the Border-to-Border Grant Program.

Sheriff Inglett requested approval to renew the Southeast MN Violent Crimes Enforcement Joint Powers Agreement. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the Joint Powers Agreement.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-39

Resolution for Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Aid

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Commissioners of Houston County, Minnesota designate oversight of Houston Countys AIS prevention efforts to the Root River Soil and Water Conservation District and delegates to them the responsibility to prepare, implement and report annually a plan to allocate the funding in accordance with the above legislation.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to schedule a special board meeting for 9:00 a.m. on September 12, 20l7 to review proposed 2018 budgets.

There being no further business and the time being 2:15 p.m., motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next meeting being Tuesday, September 12, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

By: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Attest: Charlene Meiners, County Auditor

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

September 27, 2017

737646