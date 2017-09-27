Gerald Joseph “Jerry” Mitchell, 81, of Alburnett, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

Jerry was born May 15, 1936, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of James and Teresa (Hammell) Mitchell. He graduated from New Albin High School and attended Loras College. Jerry was a Peace Keeper in Germany while serving in the United States Army from 1958–1960. In 1958, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Rommes in Caledonia, Minn. Jerry was employed at John Deere in Dubuque from 1960–1961 and beginning in 1962 at Collins Radio until he retired from Rockwell Collins in 1992. He was a member of the St. Stephens Catholic Church in Central City where he was very involved, serving on the church building committee, being a CCD instructor, a Parish Council Member, member of the men’s group and many other activities. Jerry also was involved in the Knights of Columbus and St. Pius X Men of Action group. He was a former board member at USA Communications. Jerry enjoyed spending time with family, attending family game nights, wood working and watching grandchildren’s activities.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of Alburnett; children, James (Tamra) Mitchell of Robins, John (Tammara) Mitchell of Marion, Joan (Randy) Butler of Cedar Rapids, Sharon (Joe) Lutgens of Cedar Rapids, Daniel Mitchell of Vevey, Switzerland and Mark (Linda) Mitchell of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Ashton and Kristin Mitchell, Aurora and Isaac Mitchell, Matthew, Greg (Courtney), Logan and Nolan Butler, Ben and Lauren Lutgens, Victor and Camille Mitchell and Ryan and Marissa Mitchell; four great-grandchildren, Liam, Eva, Arabella and Wyatt; siblings, Lawrence Mitchell, Raymond (LaVon) Mitchell, David Mitchell, Esther (Jim) Benesh, and Earl (Donna) Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Teresa; infant daughter, Lora Ann; brothers, Kenneth, James, Leon “Peter” and William; and sisters, Mary Jo Colsch and Teresa Kubitz.

A Parish Vigil Service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, October 1, 2017, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Following the vigil service the family will greet friends until 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Monday, October 2, 2017, at St. Stephens Catholic Church, Central City. Burial will take place at Springville Cemetery, Springville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Stephens Catholic Church in Jerry’s memory.

