Mary Theresa Schulte, 95, of Caledonia, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, at Caledonia Care and Rehab.

Mary Theresa was born March 18, 1945, in Hanover, Iowa, to Thomas and Briget (McKenna) Byrnes. She married John Schulte on February 6, 1945 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Hanover, Iowa. John preceded her in death on December 26, 1995. Anyone who knew Mary was treated at sometime to her delicious homemade bread and tasty treats. She also played a good game of cards; but her true love was her family.

She is survived by her children, Patrick of Caledonia, Patricia (Charlie) McCabe of Caledonia, Colleen (Kenny) Stoltz of Winona, Minn., and Susan (Jim) Hoefs of Winona, Minn.; daughter-in-law, Jean Schulte of Caledonia; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty (Walter) Hammell of Caledonia. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Paul Schulte; a great-granddaughter, Leah Mary Stoltz; daugher-in-law, Dorothy Schulte; five brothers, Cyril, Tom, Joe, John, and Canice Byrnes; and two sisters, Marjorie Cavanaugh and Kathleen Roerkohl.

A Mass of Christian will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Fasnacht will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday morning before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family.