Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CALEDONIA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON

PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT PROJECT SANITARY SEWER EXTENSION AND STREET IMPROVEMENTS FOR EAST SOUTH STREET AND SOUTH FIRST STREET

TIME AND PLACE: Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Caledonia, Minnesota, will meet in the City Hall Council Chambers in the City of Caledonia on the 9th day of October, 2017, at 6:00 P.M. to consider a public improvement project.

NATURE OF IMPROVEMENT: Installation of sanitary sewer, installation of water main (S. First St. only), and reconstruction of streets, including curb and gutter, storm sewer, aggregate base, HMA pavement, and appurtenant work. This project will be known as the E. South St. and S. First St. Improvement Project (2018).

ESTIMATED COST: The total cost of the project is estimated to be $762,930. A reasonable estimate of the total amount to be assessed and a description of the methodology used to calculate individual assessments for affected parcels will be available at the hearing.

AREA PROPOSED TO BE ASSESSED: The area proposed to be assessed consists of every lot, piece or parcel of land benefited by said improvement, which include the following:

Area 1: Fourteen properties abutting East South Street (east of South Winnebago Street). These include parcel IDs

210381000, 210392000, 210395001,

210396000, 210388001, 210452002,

210438000, 210439000, 210445000,

210447000, 210452000, 210453000,

211095000, 211094000

Area 2: Seven properties abutting South First Street (south of East South Street). These include parcel IDs

210382000, 210383000, 210383001,

210389000, 210390000, 210391000,

210391001

AUTHORITY: The Council proposes to proceed under the authority granted by Minnesota Statutes Chapter 429.

Those persons who so desire will be heard at this hearing with reference to the proposed improvements. Written comments may be submitted prior to or at the hearing.

DATED: 22th day of September, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Adam Swann, City Clerk-Administrator

City of Caledonia

Published in the

The Caledonia Argus

September 27, October 4, 2017

737666