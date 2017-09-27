School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 299

BOARD MEETING MINUTES

AUGUST 21, 2017

The Board of Education of Independent School District No. 299, Caledonia, Minnesota, met in a regular school board meeting in the Middle/High School Media Center. The meeting was called to order by Chair Kelley McGraw at 6:00 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was said. The school board members present were Jared Barnes, Emily McGonigle, Kelley McGraw, Michelle Werner, and Spencer Yohe and school board student representative Roy Kerrigan. Also present were Ben Barton, Mary Morem, Gina Meinertz, Karen Schiltz, Barb Meyer, Kevin Weichert, Dan Reinhart, Stacie Meyer, Becky Newgaard, DeAnna McCabe, Scott Koepke, Laura Erickson, Alissa Peterson, Gary Beardmore, Jake Hauser, and Dan McGonigle. Absent were Nancy Runningen, and Directors Melissa Marschall and Jimmy Westland.

ADOPTION OF AGENDA

Moved by Spencer Yohe, seconded by Emily McGonigle to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried by a unanimous vote.

BOARD SHOWCASE

Trap Shooting

Gary Beardmore and Kevin Weichert addressed the board with regard to the idea of the school district participating in the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League. Students informed the board that they would like to see our school district participate in this activity as students enjoy this activity, all students participate, and it is a coed sport. After a discussion, it was the consensus of the board that this will be acted upon at the regular school board meeting in September.

STUDENT SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER REPORT

Mr. Roy Kerrigan introduced himself as the new student school board representative this year and stated that he is looking forward serving in this role for the school district.

CONSENT AGENDA

Moved by Spencer Yohe, seconded by Michelle Werner to approve the following consent agenda items:

Approval of July 17, 2017, regular school board minutes and minutes of the August 2, 2017, school board retreat

Approval of the electronic transfers and bills due and payable amounting to $335,063.42 including check numbers 61870 through 61983 along with electronic transfers from MSDLAF to Merchants Bank in the amount of $300,000

Accept the termination of Mathew Barr as full-time janitor effective August 4, 2017

Accept the resignation of Patty Lee as a para effective immediately with thanks for her one year of service to our school district

Ratify the hiring of Dan McGonigle as the One Act Play advisor beginning the 2017-2018 school year at I/0

Ratify the hiring of Lee Morem as the Facility Director beginning the 2017-2018 school year at $55,000

Ratify the hiring of Connor McCormick as the 7th grade football coach beginning the 2017-2018 school year at I/0

Ratify the promotion of Russell Peterson as a full-time janitor to a full-time custodian effective August 22, 2017

Ratify the hiring of Brittany McCrory as the assistant girls soccer coach beginning the 2017-2018 school year at III/0

Adopt the Superintendent Selection Policy #303

Adopt the Veterans Preference Policy #405

Adopt the Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse Policy #414

Adopt the Staff Development Policy #425

Adopt the Enrollment of Nonresident Students Policy #509

Adopt the Student Promotion, Retention, and Program Design Policy #513

Adopt the School District Curriculum and Instruction Goals Policy #601

Adopt the Organization of School Calendar and School Day Policy #602

Adopt the Curriculum Development Policy #603

Adopt the Instructional Curriculum Policy #604

Adopt the Development of Parent and Family Engagement Policies for Title Programs Policy #612.1

Adopt the Graduation Requirements Policy #613

Adopt the School District System Accountability Policy #616

Adopt the Waste Reduction and Recycling Policy #805

Motion carried by a unanimous vote.

ACTION ITEMS

Changes in the Expense of the ACT Tests for Students

Moved by Michelle Werner, seconded by Jared Barnes to require the students to take the ACT test and to have the school district pay for this test and to place this as a budgeted item each school year. Motion carried by a unanimous vote.

Kindergarten Class for the 2017-2018 School Year

Moved by Jared Barnes, seconded by Emily McGonigle to have a third section of kindergarten for the 2017-2018 school year. Motion carried by a unanimous vote.

Resolution Relating to Approving New Referendum Revenue Authorization of the School District and Calling an Election Thereon

Member Spencer Yohe introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:

RESOLUTION RELATING TO APPROVING NEW REFERENDUM REVENUE AUTHORIZATION OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND CALLING AN ELECTION THEREON

BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 299, State of Minnesota, as follows:

1. The Board hereby determines and declares that it is necessary and expedient for the school district to increase its general education revenue by $460.00 per adjusted pupil unit. As provided by law, the ballot question must abbreviate the term per adjusted pupil unit as per pupil. A portion of this proposed referendum revenue authorization ($94.97 per adjusted pupil unit) would renew the school districts existing authorization which is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2017. The additional revenue will be used to finance school operations and the property tax portion thereof will require an estimated referendum tax rate of approximately 0.08455% of the referendum market value of the school district for taxes payable in 2018, the first year it is to be levied. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for five (5) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. The question on the approval of this referendum revenue authorization shall be School District Question 1 on the school district ballot at the special election held to approve said authorization.

2. The ballot question of the school district shall be submitted to the qualified voters of the school district at a special election, which is hereby called and directed to be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, between the hours of 7:00 oclock a.m. and 8:00 oclock p.m.

3. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the school district combined polling place and the precincts served by that polling place, as previously established and designated by school board resolution for school district elections not held on the day of a statewide election, is hereby designated for this special election.

4. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause written notice of said special election to be provided to the county auditor of each county in which the school district is located, in whole or in part, and to the Commissioner of Education, at least seventy-four (74) days before the date of said election. The notice shall specify the date of said special election and the title and language for each ballot question to be voted on at said special election. Any notice given prior to the date of the adoption of this resolution is ratified and confirmed in all respects.

The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of said special election to be posted at the administrative offices of the school district at least ten (10) days before the date of said special election.

The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause a sample ballot to be posted at the administrative offices of the school district at least four (4) days before the date of said special election and to cause two sample ballots to be posted in the combined polling place on election day. The sample ballot shall not be printed on the same color paper as the official ballot.

The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of said special election to be published in the official newspaper of the school district, for two (2) consecutive weeks with the last publication being at least one (1) week before the date of the election.

The notice of election so posted and published shall state the question to be submitted to the voters as set forth in the form of ballot below, and shall include information concerning each established precinct and polling place.

The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause the rules and instructions for use of the optical scan voting system to be posted in the combined polling place on election day.

The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause a notice of the election to be mailed to each taxpayer in the school district at least fifteen (15) but no more than thirty (30) days prior to the date of the special election. The notice shall contain the required projections and the required statement specified in Minnesota Statutes, Section 126C.17, subdivision 9, paragraph (b). The clerk is also directed to cause a copy of this notice to be submitted to the Commissioner of Education and to the county auditor of each county in which the school district is located in whole or in part at least fifteen (15) days prior to the day of the election.

The clerk is authorized and directed to acquire and distribute such election materials and to take such other actions as may be necessary for the proper conduct of this special election and generally to cooperate with election authorities conducting other elections on that date.

5. The clerk is further authorized and directed to cooperate with the proper election officials to cause ballots to be prepared for use at said election in substantially the following form, with such changes in form and instructions as may be necessary to accommodate the use of an optical scan voting system:

Optical scan ballots must be printed in black ink on white colored material, except that marks to be read by the automatic tabulating equipment may be printed in another color ink. The name of the precinct and machine-readable identification must be printed on each ballot. Voting instructions must be printed at the top of the ballot on each side that includes ballot information. The instructions must include an illustration of the proper mark to be used to indicate a vote. Lines for initials of at least two election judges must be printed on one side of the ballot so that the judges initials are visible when the ballots are enclosed in a secrecy sleeve.

6. If the school district will be contracting to print the ballots for this special election, the clerk is hereby authorized and directed to prepare instructions to the printer for layout of the ballot. Before a contract exceeding $1,000 is awarded for printing ballots, the printer, at the request of the election official, shall furnish, in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, Section 204D.04, a sufficient bond, letter of credit, or certified check acceptable to the clerk in an amount not less than $1,000 conditioned on printing the ballots in conformity with the Minnesota election law and the instructions delivered. The clerk shall set the amount of the bond, letter of credit, or certified check in an amount equal to the value of the purchase.

7. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to provide for testing of the optical scan voting system within fourteen (14) days prior to the election date. The clerk shall cause notice of the time and place of the test to be given at least two (2) days in advance by publishing the Notice of Testing once in the official newspaper and by causing the notice to be posted in the administrative offices of the school district, the office of the County Auditor and the office of any other local election official conducting the test.

8. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of the location of the counting center or the place where the ballots will be counted to be published in the official newspaper at least once during the week preceding the week of the election and in the newspaper of widest circulation once on the day preceding the election, or once the week preceding the election if the newspaper is a weekly.

9. As required by Minnesota Statutes, Section 203B.121, the Board hereby establishes a ballot board to process, accept and reject absentee ballots at school district elections not held in conjunction with the state primary or state general election or that are conducted by a municipality on behalf of the school district and generally to carry out the duties of a ballot board as provided by Minnesota Statutes, Section 203B.121 and other applicable laws. The ballot board must consist of a sufficient number of election judges trained in the handling of absentee ballots. The ballot board may include deputy county auditors and deputy city clerks who have received training in the processing and counting of absentee ballots. The clerk or the clerks designee is hereby authorized and directed to appoint the members of the ballot board. The clerk or the clerks designee shall establish, maintain and update a roster of members appointed to and currently serving on the ballot board and shall report to the Board from time to time as to its status. Each member of the ballot board shall be paid reasonable compensation for services rendered during an election at the same rate as other election judges; provided, however, if a staff member is already being compensated for regular duties, additional compensation shall not be paid for ballot board duties performed during that staff members duty day.

10. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to begin assembling names of trained election judges to serve at the combined polling place during the November 7, 2017 special election. The election judges shall act as clerks of election, count the ballots cast, and submit the results to the school board for canvass in the manner provided for other school district elections. The election must be canvassed between the third and the tenth day following the election.

11. The School District clerk shall make all Campaign Financial Reports required to be filed with the school district under Minnesota Statutes, Section 211A.02, available on the school districts website. The clerk must post the report on the school districts website as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days after the date of the receipt of the report. The school district must make a report available on the school districts website for four years from the date the report was posted to the website. The clerk must also provide the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board with a link to the section of the website where reports are made available.

The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Emily McGonigle and upon vote being taken thereon the following voted in favor thereof: Jared Barnes, Emily McGonigle, Kelley McGraw, Michelle Werner, and Michelle Werner. Absent were Directors Melissa Marschall and Jimmy Westland. The following voted against the same: None. Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Mrs. Meinertz stated the month of August has been very busy. She attended the EDUclimber training in Austin. The mentor/mentee program is underway. She attended the planning co-teaching seminar on Wednesday. She attended the Balance Calendar session, the HVED symposium and the Data Retreat meeting. She is working on the Title grant.

Mrs. Morem informed the board that a lot of painting has been done in the high school side, the commons area, and hallways. She thanked the maintenance staff for all their hard work over the summer months. Mr. Harguth has been working hard with a variety of summer ag programs with the students. She has attended several different trainings the past two weeks with the highlights being the Winona State University Supervisor training and the new program called EDUclimber. She has reviewed data with the teams and made some preliminary site goals for the MSHS building. Co-teaching training will take place this week as well as the new teacher mentor/mentee workshop. The archway into the athletic complex will begin at the end of this week. Fall sports are underway. The plan is to have a Homecoming parade on September 15th starting at 2:15 p.m., and tailgating will be held at the high school parking lot at 5:00 p.m.

Mrs. Runningen updated the board regarding the enrollment numbers for the Hand in Hand Preschool and Early Childhood Family Education programs. Preschool orientation and the parent meeting was held today. SAC and Surround Care continue to accept registrations for these programs. She is working on the fall programming for community education. She updated the board regarding testing for the 2017-2018 school year, and she will be attending a FAST assessment training with the Pre-K and K teachers on August 22nd. Our school district did not get approved as a site for School Readiness Plus or Voluntary Pre-K.

Superintendent Barton informed the board that the school district has a tentative agreement with the support staff union. They continue to negotiate with the teacher union. The new teacher workshop day will be held this Thursday along with the teacher back to school inservice being held next week. The school district is also working on a new school website layout.

Mrs. Meyer attended the CLA year-end receivables workshop in Rochester. She has worked on the LTFM plan and submitted information to the Minnesota Department of Education. She is working on the new online meal application process between MySchoolApps, MSA, Client, NutriKids, PowerSchool, MDE and the new waiver requirements. She has worked with Amber Kulig on the school districts special ed review corrective action requirements/reporting. She updated the summer levy system. She continues working on referendum planning, online credit card payment application/process, Targeted Services reporting, CTE reporting, and audit preparation/reconciliations.

NEW BUSINESS ITEMS

School Policies

The school board reviewed the following policies:

Name of the School District Policy 101.1

Complaints Students, Employees, Parents, Other Persons Policy 103

School District Mission Statement Policy 104

Legal Status of the School Board Policy 201

School board Officers Policy 202

Operation of the School Board Governing Rules Policy 203

School Board Procedures; Rules of Order Policy 203.1

Order of the Regular School Board Meeting Policy 203.2

School Board Meeting Agenda Policy 203.5

Consent Agendas Policy 203.6

BOARD MEMBER REPORTS

Director McGonigle updated the board with regard to teacher negotiations. Director Yohe updated the board regarding the summer MSBA conference he attended, and informed the board that the HVED meeting will be held this week.

ADJOURNMENT

Moved by Jared Barnes, seconded by Emily McGonigle to adjourn the meeting at 7:37 p.m. Motion carried by a unanimous vote.

Spencer Yohe, Clerk

