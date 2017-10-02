Leota Alma (Kannenberg) Rollins departed from this life on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the Caledonia Care and Rehab. She was born February 21, 1924, to Leo and Alma (Beneke) Kannenberg in Jefferson Township, Houston County, Minn.

Leota was a 1940 graduate of Caledonia High School and 1944 graduate of the Wesley Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, Ill. After graduation she was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Women’s Army Corps stationed in San Francisco until the end of WWII.

Leota then returned to Caledonia where she spent the next 42 years nursing at the Caledonia Community Hospital where she helped deliver many babies and administered anesthesia for surgery.

She married Charles A. Rollins on December 14, 1948. She was an active volunteer for the Red Cross blood drive. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and was one-time president of the WLCA and for many years she was the gravy maker for Immanuel’s annual meatball supper. Leota was active in her church circle, quilting group and homemakers.

Leota was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Alma Kannenberg, her husband Charles Rollins, and infant daughter. She is survived by her children Janene (Arnold) Meisch, Maureen (Ed Yarborough) Cassidy, Craig (Barbara) Rollins, Brent (Carrie) Rollins and Kari (Timothy) Johnson. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and a sister, Doris (Leland) Loeffler.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 7 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia, Minn. Pastor Stephen Meyer will officiate and burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family with arrangements.