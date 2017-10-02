Mildred “Millie” Briggs, 87, died September 28, 2017, at Bethany Riverside Nursing Facility, La Crosse.

She was born October 13, 1929, in Whitehall, Wis., to Olga (Foss) and Einar Kildahl. On June 19, 1948, she married James Briggs of Independence. Jim preceded her in death on June 22, 2009, after 61 years of marriage.

The family moved a number of times, living in Whitehall, Viroqua, Westby, Stoughton, and River Falls, Wis., before settling in Caledonia in 1968. After retirement, they lived a short time in Cresco, Iowa where they owned and operated a Ben Franklin store. They returned to Caledonia for good in 1988.

Throughout the years, Millie worked at Control Data in Spring Grove, Ben Franklin and Winnebago Software in Caledonia and Ben Franklin in Cresco but her main occupation was as a mother and homemaker.

She belonged to Immanuel Lutheran Church and was active in WELCA and the Rachel Circle.

Millie was known for her outgoing personality and cheerful disposition.

She is survived by her children, Lynn (Peter) Reniers of Frederick, Md., Debra Hogen of St. Paul, Minn., Jane (Matt) Palen of Caledonia, and Barry (Sandy) of Des Moines, Iowa; a sister, Ruth Bridgewater of Carrollton, Texas; a brother, Philip of Kenosha and sister-in-law, Patricia Kildahl of Tomah; and step-sister, Donna Tomten of Osseo. She is further survived by eight grandchildren, Alex (Danielle) and James (Cassie) Reniers, Matthew (Stephanie) and Patrick (Karin) Hogen, Sammie (Todd) Lodoen and Angeline Palen, Robert and James Briggs; six step-grandchildren, Greta (Harvey) Goetting, Matt (Angela) Palen, Leah Palen, Nicole (Chad) Schoenfelder, Ben (Ashley) Palen, and Lynda (Peter) Privet. Also surviving are seven great-granddaughters and 18 great-step-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, Erling and Marguerite Kildahl; brother, Richard Kildahl; brother-in-law, Jack Bridgewater; and son-in-law, Mark Hogen.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 3, 2017, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m., until the time of service on Tuesday at the church.

