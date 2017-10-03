Accident claims the life of Caledonia man

A 39 year old Caledonia, Minn., man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Sept. 27 in Houston County.

Jaysen Vaughn rear-ended a van about 3:30 p.m. on Hwy. 76 in Money Creek Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the van, 56-year-old Richard Torgeson of Houston, Minn., was not injured.

Following a brief closure, Hwy 76 north of Houston was reopened.

“Sadly the crash this afternoon took the life of an adult male when the SUV he was driving collided with an implement of husbandry,” said sheriff Mark Inglett. “State Patrol is investigating the crash and will be releasing further details.”