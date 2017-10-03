Caledonia posts two more “W’s” in volleyball

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Ashley Schroeder and Lydia Lange go up high for the Warrior volleyball team.

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

The last week of September gave Caledonia netters a chance to demonstrate their pluck with a road win over a feisty opponent, followed by another Three Rivers Conference win at home versus another high-quality team. And the 14-4 (8-0 TRC) Warriors remained in the top 10 in last Tuesday’s Minnesota Class A polls, checking in at number 7.

That was also the day that Caledonia visited Kingsland. The match turned into a 5-set marathon, but the Warriors prevailed 23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 18-25, 15-9.

“The match against Kingsland was a tough one from the start!” Caledonia head coach Scott Koepke said. He praised Kingsland outside hitter Lauren Buchholtz (21 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces), as “one of the best attackers” in the TRC.

“The crowd was very loud and we were struggling with our serving a bit so it was a challenging night for us,” the coach pointed out. “We were very proud of how our girls kept their composure together and got through this match together.

Koepke said that the fourth set featured some great attacking by the Warriors, “which means we were passing, digging, setting, and hitting very well,” while serving remained a challenge. But in the decisive fifth set “We hit .350 which was awesome!” he noted.

Senior outside hitter Madisyn Heaney blasted 11 kills, got 15 digs, and served up 4 aces. Senior setter Adrianna Reinhart added 8 kills, 44 assists. Sophomore middle hitter Lydia Lange had a big match, totaling 17 kills. Junior middle hitter Katie Tornstrom chimed in with 11 kills. Senior outside hitter Katelyn Stemper put a damper on Knight hitters with 17 digs. Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Lyza Hoscheit

Two days later Caledonia hosted St. Charles, defeating the Saints 3-0 (25-14, 27-25, 25-22).

“Saint Charles is a team that coming into this match only had one conference loss and we knew this was going to be a tough match,” Koepke observed. “They have a senior setter who does a nice job and some good attackers.

“This was our best talking match of the year and the girls moved and played excellent defense throughout the entire match. We thought our passing and serving were the difference in this match – and again – our ability to play fast defense.

“It was a very fun match to watch and we were very proud of our kids for keeping it up through all three sets.

Lange achieved a .462 hitting percentage (15 kills in 26 attacks with only 3 errors). Heaney provided 7 kills, 15 digs, and 3 blocks. Tornstrom got 8 kills, while junior outside hitter Isabel Allen added 7. Reinhart totaled 6 kills (in just 10 attacks), 35 assists, 7 digs and 2 aces. Stemper got 10 digs.

Saints setter Brekkin McCready passed for 20 assists, got 14 digs, and served 2 aces. Middle hitter Natalia VanderZanden added 12 kills.

After this issue went to press, Caledonia traveled to Cotter for an Oct. 3 match. On Thursday, Oct. 5, the Warriors host Dover-Eyota.