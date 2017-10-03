Cider Season

By Angela Denstad Stigeler

October starts us off with feasts and fests and those comforting flavors of fall. Especially when there’s a hint of autumn chill in the air, when the appeal of a good hot meal increases, it’s time to reach for the big flavors of the season. Fresh apple cider is near the top of the list of fast flavor-makers. Here, fresh sausages are braised in it, helping along the cooking and creating a sweetened sauce that’s just right draped over a comforting bowl of polenta. It’s another quick seasonal meal, long on flavor, that can be on the table in short order. From sausages, to cider, to fresh sage, this dinner will be your quick pick of the season!

Cider-Braised Sausages

with Sage and Polenta

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, cut into wedges

1 medium firm apple, cored and cut into wedges

1 ½ pounds fresh sausages

10 fresh sage leaves

2 cups fresh apple cider

Salt and pepper

1 cup polenta

5 cups water

½ cup grated sharp cheddar

½ apple, cored and cut into small dice, for garnish

Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the sausages and cook until deeply browned on the first side. Turn the sausages, add in the onions and apples, and continue to cook until the sausages are well browned on both sides.

Add the apple cider, sage leaves, salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil, then simmer rapidly until the cider reduces into a glaze and coats the back of a spoon, about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring the water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add ½ teaspoon salt and slowly stir in the polenta. Turn the heat to low and cook, stirring frequently, until the water is absorbed and the polenta is very soft, about 20 minutes. Off the heat, stir in the cheddar and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Divide the polenta among bowls and top with sausages, onion and apples. Spoon the pan liquid over and sprinkle with the diced raw apple, if using. Serve hot.

Recipe adapted from seriouseats.com.